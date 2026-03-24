SilverJD Announces Sterling Silver Collections to Help UK Jewellers Manage Rising Metal Costs

Sterling Silver Collections

New collections introduce year-round designs and two-tone styles to support margins and pricing stability

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverJD by Jewellery Design Ltd announces the launch of two sterling silver collections developed to support UK jewellery retailers facing rising material costs while maintaining competitive pricing.As silver prices are expected to stabilise around sixty pounds per ounce and gold prices continue to increase, retailers are adapting their product strategies to meet growing demand for more accessible precious metals. This shift is placing greater emphasis on sterling silver as a practical alternative for both retailers and consumers. The new collections have been designed to support consistent product performance across multiple sales cycles. Rather than relying on short-term seasonal trends, the ranges focus on styles intended to remain relevant throughout the year, helping businesses reduce the risks associated with frequent inventory turnover.The first collection introduces origami-inspired designs that reflect seasonal direction while maintaining a neutral aesthetic suitable for long-term merchandising. As part of the launch period, SilverJD has confirmed that this marks the final week for its current spring-themed jewellery sale, offering retailers an opportunity to secure seasonal pieces before transitioning into year-round collections.The second collection features two-tone jewellery crafted with fourteen-carat gold plating on sterling silver and set with clear brilliant cut AAAA cubic zirconia. The range includes ear studs, ear hoops and rings designed to align with current stacking trends and encourage multi-item purchases.Both collections are manufactured in SilverJD’s Thailand-based facility, which holds Responsible Jewellery Council and Sedex certifications. The company operates a factory direct distribution model, providing UK retailers with direct access to production, material sourcing and pricing structures that support greater cost control.“We are seeing a clear shift across the industry as retailers move towards sterling silver to balance rising material costs while maintaining strong perceived value,” said Leo Tramer, Head of Sales at SilverJD. “These collections are designed to give buyers more stability in pricing while offering products that can perform consistently across different selling periods.”In addition to the new collections, SilverJD continues to offer OEM and ODM production services for jewellery brands and retailers. These services allow businesses to work directly with the company’s design and sourcing teams to develop custom collections aligned with specific pricing and volume requirements.SilverJD has more than thirty years of experience in sterling silver sourcing and manufacturing and is a member of the National Association of Jewellers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.