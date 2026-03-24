The Soul Cruisers’ Hot Single 'Sensual Lovin' Gains Global Momentum

"Sensual Lovin" Cover Art

The Banner Records release earns international airplay, tops Amazon Music’s R&B chart, and surpasses 110,000 views on YouTube

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sensational Soul Cruisers are heating up the airwaves with their latest single, “Sensual Lovin,” available now on Banner Records. Since its Feb. 13 release, the track has continued to gain strong momentum, earning airplay on more than 135 radio stations around the worldwide while steadily climbing international charts.The momentum is translating across international markets. “Sensual Lovin’” has reached No. 1 on Amazon Music’s R&B chart and is currently charting on radio stations in South Africa. The single is also receiving significant airplay in Canada and Germany, marking a major milestone for the band’s growing global presence.Online, the response has been equally as significant. The official lyric video has topped 110,000 views on YouTube, a major milestone as the song continues to gain listeners across streaming platforms.The eleven piece band blends modern R&B with their signature classic soul sound on “Sensual Lovin” with strong harmonies, tight musicianship, and a memorable, sing-along hook.Behind the song’s growing success is an experienced creative team. “Sensual Lovin” was written by Tom Lorentz, vice president of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, and produced by Banner Records CEO John Anthony and Larry Luther of Mr. Smalls, with recording taking place at Mr. Small’s Studio in Pittsburgh and The Jam Room in Howell, New Jersey.With Banner Records continuing to promote the single across multiple channels, the Soul Cruisers’ reach shows no signs of slowing. The group is already looking ahead to its next release, “No Age in Love,” coming soon.Listen to "Sensual Lovin" here For press inquiries, interviews, and additional information:Shannon Hyde | Star Strategies PR | shannon@starstrategiespr.com

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