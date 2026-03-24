XENON Awarded NVIDIA Partner of the Year, ANZ for the Third Consecutive Year

NVIDIA ANZ Country Manager, and XENON Team with NVIDIA Award NVIDIA Partner of the Year, ANZ for 2025

XENON has been awarded NVIDIA's Partner of the Year at GTC2026, marking the third consecutive year the XENON team has won this award.

Winning this award for the third year in a row reflects the work we are doing alongside our customers and partners to bring advanced AI infrastructure into production environments across the region.” — Mr Dragan Dimitrovici

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XENON has been awarded NVIDIA Enterprise Partner of the Year 2025 , marking the third year in a row the company has received this recognition.The award was presented at NVIDIA GTC 2026 on the 16th March in San Jose, California. It recognises outstanding contributions in driving GPU, AI and HPC adoption across the Asia-Pacific region.Accepting the award, Dragan Dimitrovici, Founder and CEO of XENON, said the recognition “reflects the company’s continued focus on helping organisations deploy advanced AI and accelerated computing infrastructure with confidence and at scale”.Mr Dimitrovici further elaborated, “the past year has been a significant one for XENON, with a strong focus on technical delivery, regional expansion and enabling customers to move from AI experimentation to real-world deployment. XENON never stands still, and winning this award for the third year in a row is testament to the team’s growth continuing along with the AI industry’s growth.”One of XENON’s key areas of contribution in 2025 was its role as an implementation and service partner for NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs) across APAC. These cloud platforms enable enterprises to run large-scale AI training, inference workloads and high-performance computing applications without the complexity of building and managing on-premise infrastructure, while maintaining enterprise-grade performance, scalability and security.XENON also continued to support the development of AI factories by designing and deploying dedicated AI infrastructure environments built for large-scale model training, optimisation and AI production. These platforms integrate high-density GPU systems, high-speed networking and optimised storage to support continuous model development and large-scale AI operations.Beyond infrastructure deployment, XENON worked with enterprises to integrate accelerated computing into real operational environments. This included supporting data science teams, research groups and enterprise IT departments as they deployed and scaled AI workloads across data centres and hybrid cloud environments.Throughout the year, XENON delivered a growing number of AI infrastructure and accelerated computing projects across the Asia-Pacific region, supporting enterprises, universities and government organisations adopting next-generation compute platforms.As part of its continued growth in Southeast Asia, XENON also opened a new office in Singapore, strengthening its regional presence and enabling closer collaboration with customers deploying advanced AI infrastructure.XENON thanks NVIDIA for this ongoing recognition and extends its gratitude to customers and partners for their continued trust and collaboration.“This award reflects the work we are doing alongside our customers and partners to bring advanced AI infrastructure into production environments across the region, and winning the award for a third year in a row is recognition of our skill and commitment,” said Dimitrovici

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