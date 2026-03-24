Full Color Cleaners Launches New Austin Maintenance Program Focused on Safer Exterior Care and Long-Term Savings

Here are the quarterly services of our FCC Maintenance Program

Austin's Full Color Cleaners introduces a quarterly exterior maintenance plan saving homeowners up to $3,538/year with safer, lower-chemical cleaning.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full Color Cleaners has announced the launch of its new FCC Maintenance Program in Austin, Texas, introducing a recurring exterior care model designed to help homeowners reduce annual cleaning costs while protecting their property with a lower-impact approach. The program combines quarterly service visits, softer cleaning methods, and ongoing upkeep to preserve roofs, siding, gutters, exterior floors, and other outdoor surfaces throughout the year.For homes 1,999 square feet and below, Full Color Cleaners estimates the total cost of recommended one-time exterior services over a year would be $5,878, compared with $2,340 under the maintenance plan — a yearly savings of $3,538. Larger properties may result in higher costs and potentially greater savings.The program was created in response to a common industry issue: homeowners often rely on one-time cleanings only after visible buildup becomes severe, requiring more labor, stronger chemical concentrations, and more extensive precautions around plants, paint, and surrounding property.According to Ben Nguyen, owner of Full Color Cleaners, the program offers a more sustainable alternative."One-time cleaning usually takes more time, more labor, and a much stronger chemical mix," said Nguyen. "We wanted to offer homeowners a better long-term option that is safer for the house, safer for the surrounding property, and more affordable over the course of the year."Unlike traditional one-time cleanings, the Maintenance Program uses a 10% bleach and 90% water mix, reducing the risk of plant damage and surface stress while still producing visible improvement over time.The program is not designed as an instant-clean service but as a gradual maintenance system. Depending on buildup levels, some areas may take 30 to 60 days and in certain cases up to 90 days to show fuller results. This approach reduces chemical intensity, minimizes aggressive pressure, and helps preserve exterior materials more effectively.The quarterly schedule was developed around Austin's seasonal conditions, where pollen, falling leaves, and recurring organic growth affect homes at different points of the year.The program also emphasizes preservation. After house washing, Full Color Cleaners applies a protective coating to slow oxidation on painted surfaces, potentially delaying repainting. Roof preservation is included in the fourth quarter through roof oil application to keep shingles conditioned.Between scheduled visits, homeowners may request free debris removal from the roof and/or screen enclosure up to once a month. Monthly touch-ups are available at no added fee unless work exceeds one hour.Homeowners do not need to be present during service as long as access is available. Full Color Cleaners sends notifications two weeks before each visit and again on the day of service. Photos of completed work are available upon request."We're helping homeowners stay ahead of buildup instead of waiting until everything gets worse," said Nguyen. "That means less stress, better protection for the home, and real savings over time."With the launch of the Maintenance Program, Full Color Cleaners is positioning itself at the forefront of a service model that prioritizes recurring care, lighter treatments, and long-term property protection for Austin homeowners.About Full Color CleanersFull Color Cleaners is a pressure washing and exterior cleaning company based in Austin, Texas, serving thousands of clients since 2020. With over 300 Google 5-star reviews, they are a leading provider of residential and commercial exterior cleaning services, offering pressure washing, house softwashing, roof softwashing, gutter cleaning, exterior floor washing, fence and wall cleaning, and other exterior maintenance services.

Save $3,500+ a Year on Exterior Cleaning | FCC Maintenance Program (Austin, TX)

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