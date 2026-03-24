District of Columbia Receives CSBS Mortgage Accreditation

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) is pleased to announce it has earned accreditation status for mortgage supervision from the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS). The accreditation certifies that the Department maintains top national standards and practices for state supervision set by the CSBS Accreditation Program.

“Accreditation plays a critical role in our agency’s work and underscores the strength of the District’s financial‑regulatory system,” said DISB Commissioner Karima Woods. “I’m proud of this achievement and of our team’s commitment throughout the process. Our examination and licensing staff works every day to ensure a safe, sound banking environment for District residents, and we remain dedicated to operating a strong and effective mortgage‑supervision program.”

“CSBS sets rigorous standards for our accreditation programs,” said CSBS President and CEO Brandon Milhorn. “Commissioner Woods and DISB’s accreditation demonstrates their commitment to meet these high standards and further promotes a strong state supervisory system for all financial services.”

CSBS established accreditation programs for bank, mortgage, and money services business supervision to show highly competent state regulators of financial institutions, promote safe financial services, and ensure consumer protection. To earn accreditation, state agencies must undergo a rigorous and comprehensive independent review of their operations, including administration and finance, personnel training, examination, supervision, and statutory powers.

For more information on all three CSBS Accreditation Programs, visit csbs.org.

About DISB

The mission of the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) is three-fold: (1) cultivate a regulatory environment that protects consumers and attracts and retains financial services firms to the District; (2) empower and educate residents on financial matters; and (3) provide financing for District small businesses.

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