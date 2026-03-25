BalancedTrust and Coinbax Partner to Deliver Compliance-First Programmable Payments for Financial Institutions

BalancedTrust | Coinbax

While Coinbax provides the foundation for programmable money, BalancedTrust ensures institutions can adopt it without compromising on governance or trust.” — Peter Glyman, Founder and CEO of Coinbax

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BalancedTrust , a leader in AI-powered risk and compliance solutions, and Coinbax , the programmable trust layer for stablecoin payments, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate institutional-grade compliance oversight directly into stablecoin settlement workflows.As financial institutions increasingly adopt stablecoins and tokenized deposits under frameworks like the GENIUS Act , the partnership bridges the gap between the speed of blockchain and the rigor of traditional banking controls. By combining BalancedTrust's AI compliance framework with Coinbax's programmable Controls infrastructure, banks and fintechs can now embed the compliance requirements of each transaction directly into the settlement workflow — ensuring funds only move when all conditions are met.“BalancedTrust was built to simplify the complexities of modern banking and payments,” Travis Dulaney, Founder and CEO of BalancedTrust commented. “By partnering with Coinbax, we are providing a secure, cohesive platform that empowers clients to manage their risk and compliance responsibilities while unlocking the next generation of financial innovation.”Key Benefits of the Partnership:● Integrated Compliance: Automated KYC/KYCC and sanctions screening executed instantly before any stablecoin transaction settles.● Programmable Escrow: Smart-contract logic that holds and releases funds only when predefined milestones or compliance requirements are met.● Reduced Operational Risk: Built-in reversibility and review windows that allow institutions to catch errors or fraud before settlement becomes permanent.● Legacy-Ready Innovation: A unified solution that integrates with existing banking channels and custody providers without requiring a core system overhaul.“For stablecoins to become core banking infrastructure, they need more than speed; they need the same governance and trust that regulators expect from traditional money movement methods,” said Peter Glyman, Founder and CEO of Coinbax. “While Coinbax provides the foundation for programmable money, BalancedTrust ensures institutions can adopt it without compromising on governance or trust.”About BalancedTrustBalancedTrust is a leading provider of AI-powered compliance and operational solutions designed to modernize the financial services landscape. By bridging the gap between traditional banking and the fast-paced fintech ecosystem, BalancedTrust enables banks, credit unions, and fintechs to scale safely through intelligent risk automation andreal-time regulatory oversight.About CoinbaxCoinbax is the trust layer for stablecoin payments. The platform introduces programmable Controls and automated settlement logic that make stablecoin and tokenized-deposit rails safe for banks, fintechs, and enterprise payments. Coinbax delivers production-grade APIs with deep integrations into custody providers, wallet infrastructure, and banking systems, purpose-built for institutional architecture that supports compliance, auditability, and scale. Learn more at coinbax.com.

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