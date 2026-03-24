News Release — UPDATE ON PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM
ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi
STACEY A. ALDRICH
STATE LIBRARIAN
KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MARCH 23, 2026
UPDATE ON PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026
HONOLULU – Due to the severe weather that continues to impact the State, the following public library locations will be closed on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, as our staff assess the condition of the buildings:
Oʻahu
- Mānoa Public Library
- Waialua Public Library
- Waimānalo Public and School Library
Maui County
- Kīhei Public Library
- Molokaʻi Public Library
Additional closures and the reopening of libraries may vary depending on when we can safely reopen to the public. Please check librarieshawaii.org for updates.
Whenever the library is closed, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card you can download e-books, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more!
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