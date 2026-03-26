NutriGreene Expands Dietitian-Led Digital Health Platform with GLP-1 Services, Blood Testing, Meal Delivery, and Apps

NutriGreene is a dietitian-led nutrition platform offering insurance-covered care, GLP-1 support, blood testing, and meal planning services.

NutriGreene expands its platform with apps, blood testing, and support for patients using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

Patients are looking for more than just recommendations—they want guidance they can follow day to day. By building around our core nutrition services, we provide more structure and better support.” — Nicole Barrato, MS, R﻿DN, CDCES, CDN

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriGreene, a leading provider of insurance-covered nutrition counseling, today announced the expansion of its services into a fully integrated, dietitian-led digital health platform. The company now offers digital health apps, meal delivery partnerships, and comprehensive blood panel testing—expanding its platform around its core nutrition counseling services to deliver a more personalized, connected, and data-driven approach to care.The expansion reflects growing demand for structured, individualized support across weight management, metabolic health, and preventative care. As more patients seek sustainable, long-term results, NutriGreene’s platform combines clinical nutrition expertise with practical tools that support real-world behavior change.“Patients are looking for more than just recommendations—they want guidance they can actually follow day to day,” said Nicole Barrato, Owner and Registered Dietitian at NutriGreene. “By building around our core nutrition services, we’re able to provide more structure, better support, and a more complete experience for each individual.”NutriGreene also continues to support patients using GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide, including widely prescribed treatments like Ozempic and Wegovy. The company provides personalized nutrition guidance to help patients navigate common challenges such as maintaining muscle mass, meeting nutritional needs, and sustaining progress over time.New and expanded offerings include:Digital health apps that enable tracking, accountability, and communication with registered dietitiansMeal delivery partnerships aligned with individualized nutrition goalsComprehensive blood panel testing to guide more precise, personalized careNutrition support for patients using GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide, Ozempic, and WegovyNutriGreene is also exploring the future development of a GLP-1 care network aimed at improving coordination between medical providers and nutrition support.With more than 25 licensed dietitians and multiple locations across Connecticut and New York, NutriGreene provides both in-person and nationwide telehealth services. The practice accepts most major insurance plans, including Blue Cross, Aetna, Cigna, and UnitedHealthcare, making high-quality nutrition care accessible and affordable.Patients can learn more about NutriGreene’s nutrition services and GLP-1 support by visiting:ABOUT NUTRIGREENENutriGreene is a leading nutrition and wellness platform headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Founded by Nicole Barrato, RD, the company provides insurance-covered nutrition counseling through a combination of in-person care and nationwide telehealth services.With a team of more than 25 experienced dietitians, NutriGreene integrates clinical expertise with digital tools, diagnostics, and emerging therapies such as GLP-1 support to deliver personalized, scalable solutions for weight management, chronic disease prevention, and long-term health optimization.

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