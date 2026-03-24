Capital City Roofing Expands Into Tennessee From CCR Licensing Platform With Joe Rushing and TriStar Roofing Solutions

This is a photo of Capital City Roofing’s Nashville Branch Owner/Operator

Joe Rushing | Capital City Roofing | Nashville

Picture of the Brad Strawbridge and his Capital City Roofing ELT at a CertainTeed Conference

Capital City Roofing’s Leadership Team at a CertainTeed Conference

This is a logo for Capital City Roofing in Alpharetta, GA

Capital City Roofing | "Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity"

Nashville expansion combines local owner-led execution with Capital City Roofing’s elite certifications, operating systems, and Southeast growth platform

Launching Capital City Roofing of Nashville is a significant step forward for our Licensing Platform and for our long-term vision of building a premier roofing brand across the Southeast”
— Brad Strawbridge, Founder & CEO of Capital City Roofing

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital City Roofing today announced its expansion into the greater Nashville metropolitan area through the company’s Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, launching Capital City Roofing of Nashville in partnership with Joe Rushing and TriStar Roofing Solutions of Dickson, Tennessee. Capital City Roofing’s Nashville hub identifies the location as owned and operated by Joe Rushing and positions the division to serve Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, and the broader surrounding market.

The Nashville expansion is designed to pair strong local leadership with a proven operating platform built on brand infrastructure, process discipline, sales enablement, advanced technology, and manufacturer-certified roofing excellence. On its Nashville hub, Capital City Roofing highlights a broad service offering spanning residential roofing, commercial roofing, multi-family roofing, storm damage restoration, metal roofing, gutters, and siding, along with insurance-claim support and a 27-point full home inspection process.

“Launching Capital City Roofing of Nashville is a significant step forward for our Licensing Platform and for our long-term vision of building a premier roofing brand across the Southeast,” said Brad Strawbridge, Founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing. “Joe Rushing and TriStar Roofing Solutions bring the kind of leadership, market knowledge, and integrity we look for in expansion partners. By combining Joe’s local presence and operational experience with our platform, certifications, and systems, we are creating a stronger roofing solution for homeowners, business owners, and property stakeholders across the Nashville market.”

Rushing is presented by the company as the local owner leading Tennessee operations with a focus on craftsmanship, transparency, and direct accountability. The Nashville hub states that he brings years of roofing experience to the Tennessee division and manages projects from initial inspection through final quality walk-through.

“Joining forces with Capital City Roofing gives us the ability to offer Nashville-area customers an even stronger roofing experience backed by elite certifications, advanced systems, and a highly respected brand,” said Joe Rushing, Owner/Operator of the Capital City Roofing Nashville division. “We are excited to serve the greater Nashville metro with a model that combines local leadership with the operational excellence, transparency, and professionalism that Capital City Roofing is known for.”

The company’s Nashville positioning emphasizes residential, commercial, and multi-family capabilities, as well as storm-response and insurance-restoration expertise. The page states that Capital City Roofing works directly with insurance carriers, provides Xactimate estimates, and offers rapid-response support for storm-related claims. It also highlights service for apartment communities, HOAs, condominiums, townhome communities, and business owners across the Southeast.

The Nashville expansion also reinforces the strength of the Capital City Roofing brand and its standing in the roofing industry. Capital City Roofing publicly identifies itself as GAF Master Elite®, GAF Commercial Certified™ Roofing Contractor, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster Premier™. The Nashville hub also displays affiliations and memberships including the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance, Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3), and Atlanta Apartment Association.

Through the Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, the company is building a scalable expansion model by aligning with qualified operators in high-growth markets who want to grow under a differentiated brand supported by elite manufacturer credentials, operating systems, and a strong customer-experience framework. The Nashville page also states that Capital City Roofing operates across Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas, reflecting a broader Southeast growth strategy.

About Capital City Roofing
Capital City Roofing is a fast-growing roofing company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving residential, commercial, multi-family, and storm restoration clients across the Southeast. The company combines elite manufacturer certifications, advanced technology, strong operating systems, and a customer-first service model to deliver roofing solutions built on quality, innovation, and integrity. Through the Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, the company partners with qualified operators to expand into new markets under a shared brand and operating standard.

Angeles Bernal
Capital City Roofing
+1 404-897-0337
press@capitalcityroofing.net
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Capital City Roofing Expands Into Tennessee From CCR Licensing Platform With Joe Rushing and TriStar Roofing Solutions

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Angeles Bernal
Capital City Roofing
+1 404-897-0337 press@capitalcityroofing.net
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Capital City Roofing
360 Winkler Dr Suite E
Alpharetta, Georgia, 30004
United States
+1 404-897-0337
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About

Capital City Roofing is a leading residential, multifamily, and commercial roofing company serving the Greater Atlanta area, Greater Nashville region, and surrounding communities. The company is recognized for delivering top-tier craftsmanship backed by advanced technology and a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity. Founded by industry veteran Brad Strawbridge, Capital City Roofing leverages more than a decade of national home-services and roofing leadership to create a modern, customer-centric roofing experience. Specializing in roof replacements, storm damage restoration, multi-family roofing, commercial roofing, and free inspections, Capital City Roofing holds elite manufacturer certifications including GAF Commercial Certified, GAF Master Elite, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. These designations place the company among the most trusted and highly qualified roofing contractors in the Southeast. Capital City Roofing integrates automation, AI-enhanced customer engagement, instant roof estimating, and transparent financing options to deliver a streamlined, high-quality experience for homeowners, property managers, and business owners. Within its first year, the company scaled to multi-million-dollar performance, reflecting its operational excellence and commitment to superior service. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia—with a growing presence in Nashville, Tennessee—Capital City Roofing continues to expand across the Southeast while maintaining deep involvement in local communities, charitable initiatives, and industry associations. The company’s mission remains consistent: to raise the standard of roofing through integrity-driven service and world-class innovation.

Capital City Roofing | The Best Roofing Company in North Atlanta & Nashville

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