Nupro Industrial Plant

SQ Tech provides architectural design, IBC-compliant structural engineering, fabrication, and delivery of prefabricated steel buildings to U.S. buyers.

We deliver architectural design, IBC-compliant engineering drawings, fabrication, and border delivery — from one company, at Mexican fabrication costs.” — Iván Quijada, SQ Tech — Hermosillo, Sonora

HERMOSILLO, SONORA, MEXICO, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cross-border procurement of prefabricated steel buildings from Mexican fabricators has grown steadily as U.S. buyers in the Southwest seek to reduce construction timelines and total project costs. SQ Tech SA de CV, a structural steel fabricator headquartered in Hermosillo, Sonora, has expanded its services to U.S.-based project owners, offering complete design, engineering, fabrication, and delivery of prefabricated steel buildings across Arizona, New Mexico, California, and Texas.The company's Hermosillo facility sits less than 180 miles from the Arizona border. Mexico is an established source of prefabricated building exports to the United States, and the U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that fabricated structural steel from Mexico does not injure U.S. industry. No antidumping duties apply to these imports under USMCA.Design and Engineering Documentation for U.S. Permit SubmissionsSQ Tech provides complete project documentation for U.S. buyers, covering architectural design through structural engineering:Architectural Design — Floor plans, elevations, and building layouts produced in formats accepted by U.S. county and municipal building departments, including dimensioned plans, door and window schedules, and roof and floor plans.Structural Engineering — Structural calculations and drawings prepared to ANSI/AISC 360-22 and ANSI/AISC 341-22 standards as incorporated by the 2024 International Building Code, for the buyer's engineer of record to review and stamp. Material specifications reference ASTM designations for structural steel, bolts, anchor rods, and welding consumables.Foundation Design Guidance — Anchor bolt layouts, base plate dimensions, and foundation loading data provided to the buyer's contractor or engineer of record for integration with site-built concrete foundations.Prefabricated Kit Delivery to U.S. Job SitesEach building ships as a complete, pre-numbered kit: primary steel frames, secondary framing, roofing panels, wall panels, doors, windows, trim, and all connection hardware, ready for assembly by a local erection crew at the U.S. job site.Building TypesSQ Tech fabricates agricultural storage buildings and equipment shelters, commercial warehouses and distribution centers, light industrial workshops, and mining sector support structures. Clear-span interiors extend up to 300 ft wide with no interior columns. Eave heights from 18 to 40 ft accommodate overhead cranes and high-bay racking. Wall and roof options include sandwich panel systems, galvanized standing-seam roofing, and polycarbonate skylights.For specifications and cost data by building size: sqtech.com.mx/en/blog/steel-warehouse-cost-by-size. For a comparison of prefabricated kit and custom-engineered options: sqtech.com.mx/en/blog/prefab-warehouse-kits-vs-custom.Labor and Supply Chain ContextSonora has an established industrial supply chain for structural steel sections, roll-formed roofing panels, and building envelope systems, developed over decades of serving the region's mining, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. SQ Tech has operated within this supply chain for over 25 years.About SQ Tech SA de CVSQ Tech SA de CV is a structural steel fabricator headquartered in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The company provides architectural design, structural engineering, fabrication, and installation of prefabricated steel buildings for clients in northwest Mexico and the U.S. Southwest.Project inquiries: sqtech.com.mx/en/prefabricated-steel-warehouses

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