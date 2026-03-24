Holina Healing Center Launches $5,700 Medical-Wellness Program for Pain, Trauma, Burnout and Stress Recovery

Holina Healing Khao Yai

A two-week residential program blending psychotherapy, somatic and water therapy, advanced treatments, and nature-based healing in Khao Yai

Many people today are living with burnout, chronic stress, or unresolved trauma” — Ian Young, Managing Director of Holina Global.

KOH PHANGAN, SURATTHANI, THAILAND, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holina Healing Center has introduced a new two-week residential wellness program starting at $5,700, designed specifically for people experiencing chronic stress, burnout, trauma, anxiety, grief, or persistent physical pain.Located near Khao Yai National Park, the center combines medical wellness technologies with holistic therapies in a calm natural environment where guests can step away from daily pressures and focus on restoring their health.The program integrates Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy ( HBOT ) with psychotherapy, somatic treatments, movement therapies, holistic therapies including integrative water based therapy (in the swimming pool), as well as nervous system regulation practices to help guests recover physically and emotionally.“Many people today are living with burnout, chronic stress, or unresolved trauma,” said Ian Young, Managing Director of Holina Global. “At Holina Healing Centre we combine advanced therapies like the HBOT, with psychotherapy and somatic therapies to treat the individual’s nervous system and to help them self regulate emotionally.. The goal is to give people the best space and the greatest support they need to truly reset — physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.”A Structured Program for Deep RecoveryThe Signature Wellness Program begins with a comprehensive medical and lifestyle assessment. From there, each guest receives a personalized plan based on their health goals and recovery needs.Daily programming may include:Hyperbaric Oxygen TherapySomatic and polyvagal-informed therapiesPsychotherapyBreathworkHolistic therapiesMassage and bodyworkYoga, movement therapy, and fitness sessionsIntegrative water therapies (in the pools)Guided meditation and mindfulness practicesNutritional guidance and detox supportSound HealingGuests also have access to wellness facilities including sauna, steam room, ice bath, and a great fitness gym, creating a balanced approach that supports both physical recovery, emotional regulation, positive mental health, spirituality through connection to oneself and others, and nervous system regulation.A Residential Environment Designed to Help You ResetHolina Healing Centres offers minimum stays for 14- and 28-day residential stays in private accommodations surrounded by riverside forest landscapes, though most residents come for 2 or 3 months.Each stay includes:Daily HBOT sessions, with NAD+ infusions available on demand.Comprehensive psychotherapy and other therapies (Somatic, holistic and water based)Luxurious accommodations that will make you gasp at their beauty and splendor.Riverside location with the peace and tranquility of such a beautiful location.Three healthy & nutritious meals dailyDaily wellness therapies and guided activitiesAccess to Holina’s full wellness facilitiesSupport from experienced wellness practitionersMany guests arrive feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, or physically depleted. The residential format allows them to step away from everyday stress and focus fully on their recovery.Seasonal Wellness OfferFor guests booking stays during April and May, Holina Healing is also offering several complimentary therapies, including detox support, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin C injections paired with HBOT sessions, and NAD+ therapy for guests booking four-week programs.Trusted by Guests WorldwideHolina Healing Center has received numerous five-star guest reviews, with visitors highlighting the peaceful natural setting, personalized care, and meaningful improvements in energy, clarity, and wellbeing during their stay.About Holina Healing CenterHolina Healing Center is a residential medical-wellness retreat located in Khao Yai, Thailand. The center specializes in programs for pain recovery, trauma resolution, burnout recovery, and nervous system restoration by combining modern medical technologies with holistic therapies in a nature-based setting.Media ContactHolina Healing CenterEmail: info@holinahealing.comWebsite: www.holinahealing.com

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