Clara Sneed, Award-Winning Author, Explores the Power of Healing and the Aftermath of the Boyce-Sneed Feud

Clara Sneed

With contributions from both families, Sneed’s work moves beyond history to spark real-life healing and renewed connection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is healing after decades of trauma possible? Award-winning author Clara Sneed set out to document the painful history of the Sneed–Boyce feud, but what followed was something more unexpected: through her work, she helped create a new chapter in the families’ shared story.

Sneed, the great-niece of Beal Sneed, offers a rare perspective on the feud, shifting the focus away from sensationalism and toward the people at its center. Working closely with members of the Boyce family, who contributed historical documents and personal insight, she approached the story with a commitment to accuracy, compassion, and balance.

Rather than reinforcing division, Sneed’s work demonstrates the power of storytelling to foster understanding. “Telling multiple sides of any story--particularly one involving so much deadly conflict--with as much accuracy and truth as possible helps people move away from judgment and toward empathy,” Sneed explains. “And empathy helps foster healing.”

What began as an effort to document a painful past ultimately became something far more meaningful. Through revisiting and sharing the story, relationships once defined by distance and conflict began to shift. Today, Sneed and members of the Boyce family have formed renewed connections grounded in understanding, respect, and, in some cases, genuine affection.

Her work has earned significant literary recognition. Sneed was named the 2026 Grand Prize Winner by the Texas Authors Institute for Before We Turn to Dust and also received the Best Crime/Criminal Biography Award for Because This Is Texas: An Account of the Sneed-Boyce Feud.

About the Author

Clara Sneed is a Texas-born author and historian whose work explores the intersection of justice, culture, and family legacy. She holds both a BA and an MA in English Literature from the University of California, Berkeley, and has built a career that bridges writing, IT management, and language instruction.

Her works include Because This Is Texas: An Account of the Sneed–Boyce Feud, originally published in the Panhandle-Plains Historical Review and republished by Blue Handle Publishing in June 2025, as well as her historical novel Before We Turn to Dust, released in December 2024. Through her writing, Sneed brings depth, accuracy, and compassion to complex historical narratives.

To learn more about her research and publications, visit her official website: https://www.clarasneed.com/

Clara Sneed is available for interviews.

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