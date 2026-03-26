L'VOYAGE to Showcase Its Expert Aviation Consultancy and Proprietary Safety Standards at 40th Hong Kong ITE

L'VOYAGE Logo L'VOYAGE CEO, Jolie Howard (left)

The Hong Kong-based private aviation consultancy will attend the landmark travel expo to engage with industry professionals and explore new partnerships.

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- L'VOYAGE , a Hong Kong-based private aviation consultancy, has announced its attendance at the 40th Hong Kong International Travel Expo (ITE), scheduled for June 11-14, 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.At the landmark 40th-anniversary expo, L'VOYAGE will distinguish its approach from traditional charter brokerage by detailing its expert consultancy services and its proprietary, in-house safety vetting process."The private aviation market in Asia has matured. Clients now seek a trusted authority, not just a broker," said Jolie Howard, CEO of L'VOYAGE. "Our mission is to be the definitive touchpoint for private aviation, and that begins with a level of due diligence that sets industry benchmarks, rather than just following them. At ITE, we look forward to demonstrating how our in-house expertise and proprietary safety protocols provide a superior level of trust and reliability for our clients."Expert Consultancy Over BrokerageUnlike a typical brokerage model, L'VOYAGE operates as an expert consultancy with a dedicated in-house team backed by decades of hands-on experience. This allows the firm to provide in-depth advisory services for a wide range of clients, from first-time charterers and luxury travelers to aircraft owners, family offices, and corporate flight departments.Proprietary In-House Safety VettingA central theme of L'VOYAGE's presentation will be its uncompromising approach to safety. The company maintains a dedicated in-house compliance department that rigorously vets every single aircraft against proprietary, industry-leading safety standards before it is ever offered to a client. This process includes exhaustive checks on every flight, such as verifying comprehensive insurance coverage, auditing historical safety records, and ensuring strict legal and commercial compliance. This internal standard is then validated by third-party certifications, including Wyvern, for which L'VOYAGE was the first approved broker in Asia.A Full Spectrum of Aviation SolutionsL'VOYAGE representatives will be available for meetings throughout the expo. Interested parties are encouraged to connect with the team to discuss potential collaborations and learn more about the company's full spectrum of private aviation solutions, including on-demand charter, aircraft management, and specialized cargo services.About L'VOYAGEFounded in 2014, L'VOYAGE is a government-licensed travel agency and private aviation consultancy headquartered in Hong Kong. The firm's mission is to be the definitive touchpoint for private aviation on the internet, serving individuals, corporations, and group organizers worldwide. With an in-house team of seasoned experts and a proprietary safety vetting process, L'VOYAGE provides a full spectrum of aviation solutions with a focus on accountability, transparency, and trust.

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