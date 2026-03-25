Premio Expands JCO-1000-ORN Series NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Computers with Two New Models at ISC West 2026

Premio Showcases Two New JCO-1000-ORN Series Models at ISC West 2026

New entry-level rugged NVIDIA Jetson Orin edge AI platforms deliver GMSL2 camera connectivity and ruggedized I/O for next-gen vision AI applications.

AI-driven vision systems are transforming industries, requiring reliable edge computing. The JCO-1000-ORN-B/C expand support for multi-camera AI while maintaining rugged performance.” — Duston Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global provider of rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, showcased today the JCO-1000-ORN-B and JCO-1000-ORN-C, the latest additions to its JCO-1000-ORN Series of entry-level rugged edge AI computers, at ISC West 2026. The two new models will be available for order by mid-Q2 2026.

The JCO-1000-ORN Series is Premio’s rugged edge AI computing platform, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX/Nano modules delivering up to 157 TOPS of AI performance. This series is designed for intelligent vision and edge inference applications. First introduced with the JCO-1000-ORN-A in early Q4 2025, the platform supports Out-of-Band (OOB) management for remote monitoring and management of distributed edge systems.

“As AI-driven vision systems continue to transform industries such as security, transportation, and smart infrastructure, organizations need reliable computing platforms capable of processing data directly at the edge," said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio. “With the JCO-1000-ORN-B and JCO-1000-ORN-C, we are expanding the JCO-1000-ORN Series to support multi-camera AI deployments while maintaining the rugged performance required for real-world edge environments.”

The new JCO-1000-ORN-B and JCO-1000-ORN-C expand the series with enhanced connectivity for vision-based deployments. Both systems support up to four GMSL2 cameras and enable multi-camera AI applications across surveillance, robotics, traffic monitoring, and smart infrastructure. The two new models deliver the market’s smallest form factor for edge AI systems with GMSL camera support, redefining compact AI vision at the edge.

Key features of the JCO-1000-ORN-B and JCO-1000-ORN-C Series

• Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX/Nano modules with up to 157 TOPS of AI performance

• Supports up to four GMSL2 cameras for advanced multi-camera AI vision applications

• Rich I/O interfaces, including dual LAN, USB 3.2 Gen 2, CAN, and HDMI 2.0

• High-speed NVMe M.2 storage and expansion with support for 4G/5G and Wi-Fi connectivity

• Built-in CAN Bus support for seamless automotive integration

• Vehicle-ready power design with wide 9–36VDC input and AT/ATX mode support

• Easy maintenance design with accessible rear and service panels for troubleshooting, flashing, and servicing

• Wide operating temperature: -20°C to 55°C

• Certified to global standards, including CE, FCC Class B, UL Listed, E-Mark, and EN50121-3-1 EMC conformity

The JCO-1000-ORN-B Series features dual RJ45 LAN connectivity, while the JCO-1000-ORN-C Series includes rugged M12 LAN connectors designed for harsh industrial and transportation environments.

Together, the new systems expand Premio’s JCO-1000-ORN Series, providing system integrators and solution developers with scalable edge AI platforms for deploying intelligent vision systems across security, transportation, and smart infrastructure environments.

To schedule a demo, discuss customization options, or purchase a sample unit for development, visit premioinc.com or contact our edge computing experts directly at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the United States and Taiwan.

JCO-1000-ORN Series: Entry-Level AI Edge Computers

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