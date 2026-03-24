Trippr Travel: New AI Travel Platform Launches to Reinvent How People Discover, Plan and Book Trips

Trippr Travel App Screens - for iOS and Android

Sydney startup Trippr Travel launches an AI-powered platform for personalised trip planning, itinerary building and access to 300,000+ travel experiences.

Travel planning is still far too fragmented. Trippr Travel is built to turn inspiration into a real, personalised trip faster, more simply and with far less friction.” — Jamie Harbison

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trippr Travel , a new Sydney-based AI travel platform, today announced its launch, aiming to modernise how people discover, plan and book travel by replacing fragmented research, endless tabs, spreadsheets and multi-platform browsing with a more intelligent, personalised experience.As travellers increasingly shift from traditional search to AI-led discovery, Trippr Travel is positioning itself at the intersection of travel, commerce and conversational technology. The platform combines destination inspiration, tailored recommendations, AI trip planner , itinerary building and bookable experiences in a single interface designed to help users move from idea to action faster. The platform already features access to more than 300,000 travel experiences through integrated supply, giving users a substantial base of tours, activities and in-destination options to explore and book.“Travel planning is still far too fragmented,” said Jamie Harbison, Founder of Trippr Travel. “People can get inspired instantly, but turning that inspiration into a real itinerary often means jumping across countless websites, maps, reviews and booking platforms. Trippr Travel is built to change that.”Trippr Travel is designed for travellers who want a more seamless way to explore options, shape trips around their interests and discover relevant experiences without the usual friction. By bringing together AI-driven discovery and travel planning in one place, the platform aims to create a simpler and more engaging path from inspiration to booking.Current platform highlights include AI-powered destination discovery, personalised travel recommendations, itinerary planning functionality, an integrated conversational travel assistant, and a growing ecosystem of connected travel experiences. The company is also building for a broader shift in user behaviour, as consumers increasingly expect AI to help simplify complex decisions and deliver more relevant, context-aware recommendations.Trippr Travel was founded by Jamie Harbison, a digital innovator with more than 20 years of experience designing and delivering digital products, platforms and customer experiences across travel, technology and other consumer sectors. The company is based at Stone & Chalk in the Sydney Tech Hub and has also been supported through the Google for Startups, Microsoft for Startups and OpenAI Startups programs, reflecting early recognition of its potential within the emerging AI travel category.“AI is reshaping how people search, compare and decide,” Harbison said. “Travel is one of the biggest opportunities in that shift, because it is both highly emotional and highly complex. The next generation of travel platforms will need to do more than list options — they will need to help people make better decisions, faster. That is the space Trippr Travel is building for.”Trippr Travel is currently focused on growing its consumer platform while laying foundations for future partnerships across travel, tourism, experiences and destination marketing. Over time, the company plans to expand deeper across the travel journey and continue building a more connected, AI-native travel experience. With Native Apps on the Apple Appstore and the Google Play store, Trippr Travel has already seen early traction with thousands of registered users.With consumers increasingly expecting more intuitive digital experiences, Trippr Travel enters the market with a clear proposition: make travel planning feel less like admin and more like the beginning of the trip itself.To learn more, visit Trippr Travel at https://tripprtravel.com About Trippr TravelTrippr Travel is an AI-powered travel platform that helps people discover destinations, build itineraries and access bookable travel experiences through a conversational, personalised interface. Founded in Sydney, Trippr Travel is building a smarter, more seamless way to turn travel inspiration into real-world trips.Media ContactJamie HarbisonFounder, Trippr Travelj@tripprtravel.com

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