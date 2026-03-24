'Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands' World Tour Dates Announced

Following the Upcoming Sold-Out World Premiere in Scotland, Tour Is Set to Visit United States and Europe; Tickets on Sale March 27

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GEA Live and Sony Pictures Television today announced the global tour dates for “Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands,” launching this fall to more than 75 cities across the United States and Europe. The announcement comes ahead of the concert’s sold-out world premiere in Scotland on May 30 and on the heels of the final season currently airing on STARZ (US) and MGM+ (UK). The live experience features stunning cinematic visuals from all eight seasons of the global phenomenon “Outlander” presented on a large HD cinema screen, paired with the iconic Celtic score by EmmyAward–winning composer Bear McCreary.The tour launches September 26 in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 27, and are available at www.outlanderinconcert.com Executive producer & showrunner Matthew B. Roberts collaborated with McCreary to create a concert experience for fans with a specially curated set list and scenes from the show, including footage from the highly anticipated eighth and final season that premiered on STARZ (US) and MGM+ (UK) earlier this month. A live ensemble of musicians and vocalists will perform with traditional Scottish instruments including bagpipes, fiddles, and the hurdy-gurdy.The music of “Outlander” has achieved remarkable acclaim, led by McCreary, whose work also includes “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and video game “God of War.” Across seven successful soundtracks, the franchise has generated 500 million streams in 236 territories, with its iconic theme, “Outlander - The Skye Boat Song,” surpassing 49 million plays. The “Outlander” soundtrack stands as the best-selling title in Sony Pictures Television’s entire catalog, underscoring the series’ enduring cultural impact on both screen and sound.The score has long been central to the series’ emotional power, helping carry the soul of the story for fans worldwide. That global appeal is already clear, with concert goers set to travel from 40 countries to experience “Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands” in Scotland. On stage, the music and visuals combine to create a cinematic live event that is both immersive and unforgettable.The “Outlander” television series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s internationally best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide with all nine novels gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The global success of the “Outlander” TV franchise also sparked prequel “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” which premiered last fall and is set to return for a second season. Previous seasons of “Outlander” along with “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” are available to stream on the STARZ app in the US and MGM+ in the UK.“Outlander” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter Murray, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg serve as executive producers. Balfe and Heughan also serve as executive producers.2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES (additional dates to be announced soon)September 25 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center (preview)September 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings TheatreSeptember 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Met Opera HouseSeptember 30 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the ArtsOctober 2 - Greensboro, NC - Tanger CenterOctober 3 - Baltimore, MD - Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony HallOctober 4 - Washington, DC - Warner TheatreOctober 6 - Detroit, MI - Fisher TheatreOctober 7 - Columbus, OH - Palace TheatreOctober 9 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale TheatreOctober 10 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert TheatreOctober 11 - Bethlehem, PA - Zoellner Arts CenterOctober 13 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace TheatreOctober 14 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State TheatreOctober 17 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing ArtsOctober 18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox TheatreOctober 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreOctober 23 - Overland Park, KS - Yardley HallOctober 24 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel TheatreOctober 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National CentreOctober 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance HallOctober 28 - La Crosse, WI - Viterbo University Fine Arts CenterOctober 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Procter and Gamble HallOctober 31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside TheaterNovember 1 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium TheatreNovember 2 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic CenterNovember 3 - Omaha, NE - Holland Performing Arts CenterNovember 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Eccles TheaterNovember 7 - Seattle, WA - The Moore TheatreNovember 8 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the ArtsNovember 12 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic CenterNovember 13 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate TheatreNovember 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby TheatreNovember 15 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda TheatreNovember 19 - Riverside, CA - Fox TheaterNovember 20 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson TheatreNovember 22 - Denver, CO - Paramount TheatreNovember 25 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts CenterNovember 28 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert HallNovember 29 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial CentreNovember 30 – Oklahoma, OK - Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theater at the Civic Center Music HallDecember 1 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic TheatreDecember 2 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson TheaterDecember 5 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance TheaterDecember 9 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing ArtsDecember 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward CenterDecember 11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd HallDecember 12 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall2027 INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATESFebruary 14 - Birmingham, England - Symphony HallFebruary 15 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Royal Concert HallFebruary 16 - London, England - Eventim ApolloFebruary 17 - Manchester, England- O2 ApolloFebruary 19 - Paris, France - L'OlympiaFebruary 20 - Rotterdam, The Netherlands - De DoelenFebruary 21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Koningin ElisabethzaalFebruary 22 - Zurich, Switzerland - The HallFebruary 23 - Essen, Germany - LichtburgFebruary 24 - Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music HallFebruary 25 - Frankfurt, Germany - JahrhunderthalleFebruary 27 - Gliwice, Poland - PreZero Mala ArenaFebruary 28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener StadthalleMarch 2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. HallenMarch 3 - Stockholm, Sweden - FiladelfiaMarch 4 - Oslo, Norway - SpektrumFor more information, visit www.outlanderinconcert.com and follow #OutlanderinConcert, @outlander_starz, and @sonypicturestv.Note to media: press assets are available to view and download here. About Bear McCrearyAward-winning composer and recording artist Bear McCreary began his career as a protégé of legendary film composer Elmer Bernstein, before bursting onto the scene scoring the revered series “Battlestar Galactica” in 2004. Since then, McCreary has won three EmmyAwards, including two for Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and one for his theme for “Da Vinci’s Demons,” a musical palindrome, and has won twelve International Film Music Critics Association Awards, including the award for Score of the Year in 2024, his second. Named the 23rd Most Definitive Bear in Popular Culture (The Ringer), he’s also been the subject of a clue on “Jeopardy!” Project highlights include “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Amazon); “Foundation” (Apple TV); the beloved series “Outlander” (STARZ); “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures); “The Walking Dead” (AMC); and Netflix’s Academy Award–nominated documentary “Crip Camp” (produced by Barack and Michelle Obama). McCreary’s celebrated scores for Sony PlayStation’s blockbusters “God of War” and “God of War Ragnarök” have earned him two BAFTA Awards and two Grammynominations. In 2024, McCreary released “The Singularity,” a hard-rock concept album featuring legendary rock talent including Slash, Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Rufus Wainwright, and more. McCreary has collaborated with artists from across the musical spectrum, including Hozier, Fiona Apple, Shirley Manson (Garbage), and the late Sinéad O’Connor. In 2014, Maestro Gustavo Dudamel conducted a suite of McCreary’s music with the L.A. Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.About Matthew B. RobertsMatthew B. Roberts is a writer, executive producer, and director, currently serving as showrunner on both Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the prequel series he created. Outlander: Blood of My Blood premiered in 2025 and has wrapped filming on its second season. Under an overall term deal with Sony Pictures Television, Roberts is developing multiple dramatic series. His acclaimed television career spans multiple genres, and his innovative approach to period drama has garnered both critical acclaim and a devoted global audience.About GEA LiveGEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music’s Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world’s most cherished brands.About RoadCoRoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.About Sony Pictures TelevisionSony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

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