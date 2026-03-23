California and European Commission discuss cooperation to accelerate the global transition to a carbon-neutral, resilient, and equitable future

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom and European Commission Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition Teresa Ribera affirmed their shared commitment to climate action, the importance of cooperation between California and the European Union, and the need to accelerate the global transition to a carbon-neutral, resilient, and equitable future:

“Building on years of collaboration and shared leadership on climate, the Governor and the Executive Vice-President recognized the continued urgency of the climate crisis and the opportunity to drive innovation, economic transformation, and environmental stewardship while prioritizing consumer affordability. Both jurisdictions remain steadfast in their climate commitments to achieving carbon neutrality, with the EU working toward its legislated target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and California advancing on its legislated target to achieve carbon neutrality as soon as possible and no later than 2045. They also underlined the importance of multilateral fora and international cooperation, including for climate justice.

They both recognize that climate action is a strategic opportunity to strengthen economic competitiveness, build healthier communities, create green jobs, and foster innovation. They also noted that accelerating the deployment of clean, home-grown energy sources is essential to enhance energy security and resilience in a context of increasing geopolitical instability and energy price volatility.

Governor Newsom and Executive Vice-President Ribera consider that California and the EU, as jurisdictions with established carbon pricing systems, are demonstrating that well-designed carbon markets can cut emissions and support economic growth by providing a stable investment signal that accelerates innovation and clean technology deployment.

They underline the need to work together to ensure that climate policies are effective, science-based, and socially just, and to share best practices that deliver durable emissions reductions and resilient ecosystems and societies. This includes deepened collaboration across key areas: carbon pricing and transparent and high-integrity emissions trading systems, zero-emission vehicles, reducing emissions from maritime and freight, industrial decarbonization, sustainable finance, adaptation and resilience, and climate science literacy to address the spread of mis- and disinformation.

This agenda, with people at its core, requires diffusion of knowledge about climate action that is scientifically sound and solutions-oriented, helping communities amplify their impact.

Finally, they shared their conviction that through cooperation, ambition, and leadership, both sides can help shape a sustainable future for all.”