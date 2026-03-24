INFLO Sees Strong K-Beauty Demand at Hong Kong Roadshow, Expands Global OTA Partnerships

INFLO at Hong Kong Roadshow 2026

INFLO showcased its K-beauty medical platform in Hong Kong, building OTA and agency partnerships while developing tailored tourism products for global patients

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFLO , a on-tact K-beauty medical service platform, recently took part in the Hong Kong K-Tourism Roadshow , where it introduced its content and partnership model to major local travel agencies, global online travel agencies (OTAs), and other industry stakeholders, while holding B2B meetings focused on developing new inbound travel products to Korea.The event was organized as a B2B roadshow aimed at strengthening ties between Korea’s content industry and Hong Kong’s tourism sector and laying the groundwork for increased travel demand for Korea. The program included a Korea tourism presentation, a networking luncheon, and a K-content promotional zone.At the event, INFLO introduced its aesthetic medical platform to key travel industry partners and discussed a wide range of collaboration opportunities for medical tourism and beauty medical products tailored to the Hong Kong market. The company also presented information on the specialized services, major procedures, and competitive strengths of its partner dermatology and plastic surgery clinics in Korea. In particular, it confirmed strong local interest in dermatology procedures and beauty care services designed to meet the needs of Hong Kong consumers.INFLO also held meetings with major travel companies and global OTAs, including KKday, Trip.com, Klook, and Amex, to gather insights into the booking preferences, consumer trends, and product structures favored by Hong Kong travelers. Through these discussions, the company identified the potential for integrated offerings that go beyond traditional Korean medical tourism by combining medical consultations, beauty experiences, and regional travel. The meetings also helped shape product strategies that could support future growth in attracting international patients.Looking ahead, INFLO plans to develop offerings tailored to the needs of the Hong Kong market while refining its content and service system so the strengths of its partner medical institutions can be communicated more effectively. The company said it will focus on accessibility, credibility, aftercare, and premium service quality to strengthen the competitiveness of its customized products for Hong Kong customers.An INFLO representative said, “Through this Hong Kong roadshow, we were able to once again confirm strong local demand for K-medical and K-beauty services in the Hong Kong medical tourism market. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen cooperation with local partners and introduce tailored products that highlight the strengths of Korean plastic surgery, dermatology, and medical content, with the goal of delivering tangible results in attracting international patients.”

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