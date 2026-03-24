Tower Partners Serves as Advisor to Georgia Long-Term Care & Consulting in its Acquisition by HealthDrive Corp.

Acquisition Will Enable HealthDrive to Continue Southeast Expansion

We are proud to have advised GLTCC through this process and to have helped identify a partner in HealthDrive that shares their commitment to clinical excellence and operational support for providers.” — Erv Terwilliger, Founder and CEO of Tower Partners

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Partners , a leading private investment bank and advisory firm focusing on the middle market, announced that it served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Georgia Long-Term Care & Consulting (GLTCC) in its acquisition by HealthDrive Corp. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.“GLTCC has built an exceptional reputation for delivering high-quality physician services to long-term care communities across Georgia,” said Erv Terwilliger, CEO of Tower Partners. “We are proud to have advised them through this process and to have helped identify a partner in HealthDrive that shares GLTCC’s commitment to clinical excellence, operational support for providers, and long-term growth in the senior care market.”The acquisition creates meaningful value for both organizations. For HealthDrive, the combination significantly expands the organization’s geographic footprint into the Georgia market, deepening its presence in the Southeast and broadening its access to a growing population of long-term care patients. GLTCC’s established relationships with skilled nursing and senior living facilities also provides HealthDrive with a strong platform for continued regional growth.For GLTCC, the transaction unlocks access to HealthDrive’s scalable infrastructure, advanced care-centric technology platforms, and operational support systems. These resources are expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies—streamlining administrative processes, enhancing clinical workflows, and enabling GLTCC’s physicians to dedicate more time to direct patient care. Together, the combined organization is well-positioned to deliver a higher standard of care to long-term care communities while achieving the operational scale needed to meet rising demand for physician services in the senior care sector.“This transaction represents a highly strategic combination that positions both organizations for continued expansion,” said Mark Hunt, Operating Partner at Tower Partners. “GLTCC’s deep relationships with skilled nursing and senior living operators in Georgia create a powerful foundation for HealthDrive to build upon as it continues to grow its presence in the Southeast.”GLTCC is a well-established physician services organization dedicated to serving the long-term care community across the state of Georgia. GLTCC partners with skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, and independent living residences to deliver a comprehensive suite of physician services - including primary care, geriatric medicine, and medical directorship.“GLTCC has built a strong clinical organization with deep roots in the Georgia long-term care community,” said Dan Baker, CEO at HealthDrive Corp. “We are excited to welcome their team into the HealthDrive platform and look forward to working together to expand access to high-quality physician services while supporting the evolving needs of patients and care facilities across the region.”Tower Partners advised GLTCC through a comprehensive and competitive sale process, working closely with the leadership team to position the business, identify and evaluate strategic acquirers, and negotiate transaction terms that maximize long-term value for all stakeholders.Legal representation for Georgia Long-Term Care & Consulting was provided by Krevolin & Horst, LLC. Koley Jessen provided legal counsel for HealthDrive Corp.Most recently, Tower Partners was recognized as the top firm among more than 800 advisory firms on Axial’s 2025 Top 25 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks list, the most respected ranking of dealmakers in the lower-middle market.About Tower PartnersFounded in 2008, Tower Partners is a premier national investment bank servicing the lower middle market. The team at Tower Partners has completed engagements with more than $30 billion in transaction value. Tower Partners specialize in providing Wall Street level investment banking to Main Street, with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses. Tower Partners has established itself as the go-to advisor for middle-market clients seeking high-quality execution and strategic advisory. The firm is headquartered in Columbia, MD with offices in New York, NY, and Greenwich, Connecticut, and partners in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma. For more information about Tower Partners and its services, visit: www.towerpartners.com About HealthDrive Corp.HealthDrive Corp. is a leading provider of healthcare services to residents of long-term care facilities nationwide. The Company delivers a broad range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services, leveraging its proprietary technology platform to ensure hig quality patient care and operational excellence.

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