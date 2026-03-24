AppSecAI Ties Revenue to Results with Launch of 'Pay Per Validated Fix' Pricing at RSAC 2026

New Model Aligns Vendor Revenue with Customer Outcomes, Charging Per Validated Fix Instead of Per Seat, Per Scan, or Per Token

The legacy subscription model is broken: it incentivizes noise, not resolution. If we don’t deliver a validated, production-ready fix, our customers owe us nothing.We’re offering ‘pay for proven value” — Bruce Fram, CEO and Co-Founder of AppSecAI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppSecAI , the leader in automated vulnerability remediation, today announced the launch of a “Pay Per Validated Fix” pricing model, a fundamental departure from traditional cybersecurity SaaS models that charge organizations for access to tools regardless of security outcomes.Under the new model, AppSecAI charges customers only when a vulnerability is successfully validated and a production-ready code fix is accepted and merged into their codebase. The industry averages $5,000–$20,000 per manual remediation; at 1/10th to 1/00th the price, AppSecAI’s model represents up to a dramatic cost reduction while shifting financial risk away from customers. AppSecAI’s pricing model includes automated vulnerability triage that filters out false positives with 97% benchmarked accuracy, reducing noise and preventing alert fatigue.“The legacy subscription model is broken: it incentivizes noise, not resolution,” said Bruce Fram, CEO and Co-Founder of AppSecAI. “We are putting our money where our mouth is. If we don’t deliver a validated, production-ready fix, our customers owe us nothing. Instead of ‘pay and pray,’ we’re offering ‘pay for proven value.’”The Problem: Noisy Findings, Few ResultsFor decades, the application security market has operated on a negotiated contract model with limited visibility into results. Organizations commit to expensive, long-term contracts with SAST providers priced per seat, per application, or per line of code, and then they hope the tools deliver enough value to justify the cost. In practice, these scanners generate massive volumes of findings, the majority of which are false positives, forcing security teams into weeks of expensive manual triage and significant licensing costs before a single bug is actually fixed. Each real vulnerability costs between $5,000 and $20,000 in combined developer and security team labor to remediate, usually over the course of months.As a result, organizations see their application security expenses soar while their security teams become overwhelmed by alerts without effective prioritization or remediation options. Security budgets are consumed, backlogs grow, and fewer than 10% of enterprise applications receive meaningful security assessments each year.The Solution: Aligned IncentivesAppSecAI’s “Pay Per Validated Fix” model is a fundamental realignment of vendor and customer incentives. Traditional security vendors profit regardless of whether customers achieve meaningful security outcomes. Under AppSecAI’s model, the company earns revenue only when its customers’ code is actually made safer.The model also features a near-zero barrier to entry. AppSecAI requires no changes to existing CI/CD toolchains and works with leading scanners including Fortify, Checkmarx, Snyk, SonarQube, Veracode, GitHub CodeQL and many others. Organizations can go from initial setup to their first validated fix in approximately 30 minutes, with no upfront licensing fees.How It WorksAppSecAI’s technology automates the entire post-scan remediation pipeline:· Automated Vulnerability Triage: Instantly filters false positives from existing SAST scanner results with 97% benchmarked accuracy.· Automated Code Remediation: Generates validated, production-ready pull requests for confirmed exploitable vulnerabilities, aligned to each customer’s enterprise coding standards.· Validation: Every fix is verified to resolve the vulnerability and maintain functional equivalence before delivery.After validating this approach with early customers, AppSecAI has adopted “Pay Per Validated Fix” as its standard engagement model. Enterprise customers can also access fixed-price bundles (10, 100, or 1,000 fixes) and custom pricing for large-scale remediation programs.This move establishes a new benchmark for accountability in the cybersecurity space, signaling a shift towards models that align vendor success with actual client security.About AppSecAIAppSecAI is an application security automation company, founded by veterans of Contrast Security, that automates the triage and remediation of software vulnerabilities. AppSecAI’s technology filters out false positives and delivers validated, production-ready code fixes directly into developer workflows — reducing time-to-remediation from months to minutes and cost-per-fix by 10 to 100x. AppSecAI is headquartered in Los Altos, CA.For more information, visit www.appsecai.io Media Contact:Kira Wojackkira@merrittandrose.com+1 415 419-4062

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