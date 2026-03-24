Brooklyn Association Unveils Detailed Street Safety Proposal After more than 9000 Crashes in a Decade

Family attempting to cross a street

SJCA released a Safety Proposal calling for urgent improvements to dangerous streets in Park Slope after more than 9000 crashes & eight fatalities.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Slope Community Group Unveils Major Street Safety Proposal After 9,358 Crashes in a DecadeThe St. Johns Community Association SJCA ) today released a comprehensive Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Proposal calling for urgent improvements to dangerous streets and intersections throughout Park Slope after 9,358 crashes, 2,722 injuries, and eight fatalities between 2015 and 2025.The proposal, developed by the Park Slope Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Task Force, outlines both immediate and long-term measures designed to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers while improving neighborhood livability.“Street safety is not just a policy issue — it’s a community issue,” said David Weiss, a member of the Task Force. “For too long, residents have watched dangerous conditions persist on our streets. We believe the time has come for neighbors to organize, work with city agencies, and demand practical solutions that make our streets safer for everyone.”“No one should have to watch their back every time they cross a street. The SJ CA survey identifies problems and solutions for a safer, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood,” says Bob Beer, another member of the Task Force.Residents Demand Safer StreetsThe Task Force surveyed 140 residents about street safety conditions in Park Slope. The results show widespread concern:• 75% reported speeding cars, motorized scooters, and bikes as a major problem• 50% said red-light violations were a serious issue• 63% said they would support removing some parking spaces to improve visibility at intersections and pedestrian safety• 63% also supported creating additional loading zones to reduce dangerous double-parkingFor many families in the neighborhood, the problem is personal.“As a mother, I’m always nervous crossing the street with my children,” said Jessica, a North Slope resident. “Some intersections feel chaotic — cars turning fast, bikes coming through, and drivers running lights. We love living in Park Slope, but we want to feel safe simply walking to school or the playground.”Targeting the Most Dangerous IntersectionsThe proposal identifies 16 high-injury intersections across Park Slope where crashes have repeatedly occurred.Recommended safety improvements include:• Daylighting (removing parking near corners to improve visibility)• Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs) give pedestrians a head start before cars turn• Raised crosswalks and curb extensions• Pedestrian refuge islands• Speed cameras and red-light enforcementIn several locations, the proposal calls for larger street redesigns, including protected intersections and lane reconfiguration.Major RecommendationsThe report highlights several initiatives that could significantly improve safety across the neighborhood.Safer 8th Avenue Pilot ProgramSJCA proposes converting 8th Avenue from Flatbush Avenue to 16th Street to a single travel lane, adding curb extensions, and improved pedestrian crossings. The change could start as a 3–6-month pilot using temporary materials before making it permanent.Loading Zones to Reduce Double-ParkingThe plan proposes 10–14 loading zones along 5th and 7th Avenues, two of Park Slope’s busiest commercial corridors, to reduce congestion and improve safety.Long-Term Vision for Fifth AvenueThe Task Force also endorses the Park Slope Fifth Avenue Bid’s redesign of Fifth Avenue’s commercial corridor, including wider sidewalks, safer crossings, organized bike lanes, improved lighting, and expanded public space to support local businesses.Addressing the Rise of E-Bikes and ScootersThe proposal also includes a Park Slope E-Bike and E-Scooter Safety Plan, calling for:• public education campaigns• signage discouraging sidewalk riding• expanded protected bike lanes• improved bike parking infrastructure• enforcement focused on education firstA Call for ActionThe St. Johns Community Association is submitting a proposal to Brooklyn DOT Commissioner Keith Bray and seeks support from Community Board 6, District 39, the 78th Precinct, and local elected officials. It urges the DOT to collaborate with residents to promptly implement practical improvements.“Our goal is simple,” SJCA’s Executive Steering Committee Chair Nicolas Rossier said. “Park Slope should be a neighborhood where children can cross the street safely, seniors feel protected walking to the store, and pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers can share the road responsibly.”Media ContactSt. Johns Community Association (SJCA)sjpcommunityassociation@gmail.comSJCA Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Task Force

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