A new advocate for healthcare: The Medical Agency helps global patients access Asia’s leading clinics

The Medical Agency is a premium healthcare concierge service that connects international patients with verified medical clinics across Asia.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global demand for advanced healthcare and preventative diagnostics grows, a new Australian-founded advisory service is helping patients safely navigate medical treatment overseas. Founded in 2025, The Medical Agency has emerged as a premium concierge and patient advocate service, connecting patients with verified medical providers across countries including Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.The Medical Agency operates as a bespoke healthcare concierge service, facilitating a broad range of care including regenerative and stem cell therapies, preventative health screenings, fertility treatment, dental procedures, cosmetic medicine, and advanced diagnostics.The company was founded by Xavier Mito, an Australian/Japanese entrepreneur with deep ties to Asia, who represented Japan in the Junior Olympics in fencing. Mito said The Medical Agency was created to address a common challenge faced by patients.“People get completely overwhelmed when searching for medical options overseas, which turns them away from receiving the right care. Sorting through hundreds of clinics and conflicting information makes it difficult to determine which providers are reputable,” Mito said.“We ensure that the clinics we recommend provide the highest quality of care and meet state-of-the-art standards, cutting through the noise to deliver the best options for our patients. Our personalised approach as a healthcare advocate is how we continue to see our patients receive premium care and excellent results consistently, feeling confident and supported the whole way.”Beyond quality and safety, cost is also driving interest in overseas care. In Australia, a full body MRI can cost around $2,990 AUD, while a luxury full body preventative scan in Japan can cost approximately $1,650 AUD. For many patients, the cost of flights and a premium international experience brings the total investment close to the price of undergoing the same procedure domestically.Before a clinic is included in the agency’s platform, an extensive verification process is undertaken, involving a full assessment of its facilities, practitioners, and treatment protocols.The agency carefully matches patients with clinics based on factors such as treatment type and budget. Patients receive curated recommendations supported by video content, including clinic tours and interviews with practitioners, so they can understand exactly what they are booking before committing to treatment.The Medical Agency’s platform also manages the broader patient journey, including travel logistics, accommodation, and post-treatment support. For patients requiring additional privacy or medical assistance, services may include private transport arrangements, partnerships with premium hotels, and accompanied medical support during travel.Mito said interest in regenerative medicine has grown faster than expected.“We’ve been surprised by the level of demand for stem cell therapy. What we initially thought would be a rare occurrence is quickly becoming more mainstream as patients look for innovative, preventative approaches to long-term health,” he said.“Asia is home to some of the world’s most advanced medical facilities, and our role is to be our patients’ advocate, connecting them with the right provider in a safe and personalised way.”For more information, visit The Medical Agency’s website at https://www.medical.agency/ or contact:

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