Blue Star Mothers of America Announces 2026 President’s Project Supporting 3rd & Goal Foundation

Official logo of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a congressionally chartered nonprofit supporting military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

6th Annual Miles for Our Veterans Virtual 5K unites communities nationwide to support veterans and military families through teamwork and service

This project is about teamwork, determination, and working together to make a meaningful impact in the lives of veterans and military families” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. (BSMA), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military service members, veterans, and their families, proudly announces its 2026 National President’s Project led by National President Karen Stillwell. This year’s initiative will benefit the 3rd & Goal Foundation, founded by former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to teamwork, resilience, and service, values that mirror both military life and the spirit of the game.

“This project is all about teamwork, determination, and pushing forward together just like in football,” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. “By working side by side, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of veterans and military families.”

As part of the President’s Project, BSMA will host the 6th Annual “Miles For Our Veterans If These Boots Could Talk” Virtual 5K, bringing together members, supporters, and communities across the country.

Event Dates: July 24 to July 26, 2026, the weekend prior to the National Convention. Participants are encouraged to wear neon green event shirts and organize local walks in their communities while inviting family and friends to join.

The 3rd & Goal Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of veterans through three key pillars. Operation Home focuses on making homes handicap accessible for wounded veterans. Operation Education provides scholarships and educational opportunities. Operation Joy uplifts veterans through meaningful gifts, experiences, and community support.

All funds raised through the President’s Project will be presented to the foundation at the 2026 BSMA National Convention.

BSMA Departments and Chapters nationwide are invited to participate as sponsors. Sponsorship commitments are due by May 15, 2026.

Sponsorship levels include Red Level from $500 to $999, White Level from $1,000 to $1,499, and Blue Level at $1,500 or more. All sponsors contributing $50 or more will have their Chapter or Department Service Number featured on the back of the official event t shirt.

To maximize impact, BSMA will offer multiple fundraising opportunities. Official event t shirts will be available through Gold Star family owned Mandy’s Tees and More, with proceeds supporting the project. President’s Project patches and year tabs will also be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting the 3rd & Goal Foundation. Community walks will take place nationwide to encourage local engagement and awareness.

All sponsorship payments and donations will be processed through BSMA and held in a restricted account to ensure transparency and streamlined contributions.

Departments and Chapters are encouraged to present sponsorship opportunities at upcoming meetings, vote to participate if not already included in their budgets, rally members and supporters to participate in the Virtual 5K, and promote shirt purchases and community involvement.

Together, through unity and purpose, Blue Star Mothers of America continues its mission of supporting those who have served and sacrificed.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a Congressionally Chartered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1942. The organization supports active duty service members, veterans, National Guard, Reserve, and Gold Star families through local chapters across the United States. Through volunteer service, community outreach, and advocacy, Blue Star Mothers strengthens military families nationwide.

Additional Information

For more details about the President’s Project or sponsorship opportunities, please contact PCPSONYA.IL6@bluestarmothers.us or PRESIDENT.MO4@bluestarmothers.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.