Cloud-Clone Corp. provides high-quality antibodies, ELISA kits (MAK895Ge21, CEK895Ge, MAV708Ge21, CEV708Ge) to meet the growing demands of food safety

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud-Clone: Strengthening the Solid Defense Line of Food Safety with Full-Dimensional Detection Products

Food safety remains a global priority, with governments worldwide continuously strengthening regulatory frameworks and raising standards across the entire food supply chain. As international food trade expands, risks such as mycotoxins, pesticide and veterinary drug residues, and contaminated or low-quality oils are increasingly crossing borders, making reliable and efficient testing more critical than ever.

In this evolving landscape, advanced detection technologies have become essential tools for safeguarding food quality and public health. Leveraging its deep expertise in biotechnology, Wuhan Cloud-Clone Corp. is addressing these challenges by providing a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality testing solutions designed to meet the growing demands of modern food safety.



Conprehendisve Capabilities in Food Safety Detection

As a high-tech enterprise group specializing in molecular biology and immunology, Cloud-Clone has established a complete product and service chain in the field of biological research. The company operates a 1,200-square-meter standardized laboratory animal facility and has built a vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing system, covering the entire process from raw materials to finished products. Its product line covers multiple fields of life sciences and medical research and serves as a trusted supplier to several internationally recognized biotechnology companies.

In terms of both breadth and depth, Cloud-Clone demonstrates strong capabilities in detection technologies. The company has established a comprehensive quality management system covering the entire product lifecycle and has obtained a number of authoritative certifications including ISO9001, ISO13485, ISO14001, and CMA. Cloud-Clone currently offers ELISA kits targeting more than 3,000 analytes

, accurately covering key food safety indicators such as pesticide and veterinary drug residues, enabling precise testing of various high-risk indicators in the current food safety sector and providing reliable technical support for food testing.

Figure 1 Cloud-Clone's Detection Reagent Product Line Related to Food Safety

Targeted Solutions for Specific Food Safety Risks

Mycotoxin Detection: Zearalenone toxin is an globally recognized high-risk mycotoxin contaminant commonly found in grains. Cloud-Clone has developed specific antibodies and testing kits (MAV708Ge21, CEV708Ge) that can accurately quantify this toxin in crops such as corn and wheat, as well as in animal feed, helping enterprises ensure raw material safety from the source.

Pesticide Residue Detection: Imidacloprid, a widely used systemic neonicotinoid insecticide globally, is extensively applied in the cultivation of rice,

wheat, vegetable, and fruit. It can enter the human body through the food chain,

adversely affecting the development of nerve system, particularly in children.Due to its high water solubility, it also poses risks to soil and aquatic ecosystems. Cloud-Clone's antibodies and ELISA kits (MAK895Ge21, CEK895Ge) can effectively detect imidacloprid residues in various sample types, protecting the safety of fruits and vegetables on the public's dining tables.

Veterinary Drug Residue Detection: In the field of livestock and poultry product safety, Cloud-Clone's testing solutions fully meet the monitoring requirments for veterinary drug residues, accurately detecting a range of antibiotics such as chloramphenicol, tetracycline, and ciprofloxacin in full compliance with relevant national regulatory standards.

Figure 2 Cloud-Clone's technician conducting monoclonal antibody screening



A Trusted Partner in Global Food Safety

From raw material sourcing to distribution, Cloud-Clone covers the testing needs of key food safety nodes with cutting-edge detecting technologies and reliable products. Choosing Cloud-Clone means committing to the highest standard of safety and quality. With nearly two decades of experience in the biological reagents industry, Cloud-Clone has consistently focused on independent R&D and innovation, constructing a complete technology platform covering small molecule modification, protein expression, and antibody screening, as well as a fully integrated ELISA development and manufacturing system covering a wide range of formats such as sandwich assays, competitive assays, high-sensitivity formats, and mini assay kits.

Cloud-Clone’s products, with their high-precision and high-sensitivity testing performance, fully meet the urgent demands of national food safety testing standards and market supervision. Today, Cloud-Clone has become a professional and reliable supplier and partner for food production enterprises, testing institutions, and regulatory authorities. In the future, Cloud-Clone will continue to deepen its research and development in small molecule testing technologies and product upgrades, striving to provide more comprehensive testing indicators and more precise testing performance, assisting in the improvement of the food safety testing system, and safeguarding the quality and safety of the food we consume every day.



About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

For more information about Cloud-Clone Corp, visit www.cloud-clone.com.

CLOUD-CLONE CORP.(CCC)

Tel: 001-832-538-0970, 0086-27-8425-9552

Email: mail@cloud-clone.com, sales@cloud-clone.us

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