Tradition Mortgage Adopts Navi AI Orchestration to Power Private & Accurate AI

Navi’s private, AI orchestration platform unifies Tradition Mortgage’s knowledge, agents, tools, and governance to scale AI adoption

From the beginning, we treated AI as an operational priority. With Navi, we built workflows that help our people work faster and improve customer experience.” — Erik Hendrikson, CEO, Tradition Mortgage

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradition Mortgage is proving that small and midsize businesses can realize tremendous value from AI by combining company knowledge, AI tools, and governance—without the need for deep AI expertise, significant time investment, or a large budget.Using Navi, GrowthIQ’s managed AI orchestration platform, Tradition Mortgage moved beyond ad hoc AI experimentation and into more repeatable, operational AI use across staff. The deployment brought together a private, source-grounded knowledge base connected to Tradition Mortgage content stored in Dropbox, best-in-class AI tools, governed workflows, and measurable usage analytics, giving the organization a practical way to keep AI aligned, accurate, and in tune with how the business actually works.“Our work with Tradition Mortgage accelerated during what we call the 21-day AI Challenge, a three-week pilot that used Navi with real production data to prove the value of AI against everyday business challenges and workflows. What stood out was that we learned together what was truly possible when AI was grounded in Tradition Mortgage’s own data, processes, and way of working.” - Craig Nelson, President, GrowthIQResults from the past six months show more than experimentation. According to selected Navi analytics, Tradition Mortgage reached 60+ monthly active users, delivered 4,276 total answers, executed 20,023 agent-assisted actions, and generated an estimated 2,261 hours of productivity capacity, the equivalent of more than 56 full-time work weeks. Response times remained between 0.3 and 0.7 minutes even as usage scaled, indicating that staff were getting fast support while relying on Navi for increasingly substantive work.The company’s usage pattern also suggests a broader operational shift. Rather than using AI as a one-off assistant, staff increasingly used Navi in ways that were more structured, repeatable, and tied to real business workflows. Internal materials show rising throughput, growing adoption across staff, and increasing use of tool-supported workflows, evidence that AI usage was becoming more mature and operational over time.The customer’s own language reinforces that story. In weekly progress calls, team members described Navi as reducing repetitive interruptions and handling routine questions that had previously depended on a few internal experts, an important shift in a business where staff must stay current on frequently changing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guidelines, along with playbooks and source materials that can exceed 1,200 pages.With use cases extending across construction-loan workflows, spreadsheet-heavy operational tasks, borrower proposal generation, guideline access, income calculations, accounting analysis, and customer-ready communications, Tradition Mortgage is showing how embedded AI can improve speed, consistency, and the overall borrower experience.For SMBs, that is the broader takeaway. Tradition Mortgage’s staff and customer experience show that practical AI adoption does not require a multimillion-dollar digital transformation program. With a managed AI deployment grounded in a company’s own knowledge and focused on repeatable workflows, SMBs can create measurable value, broader staff adoption, and more operational consistency, without needing to become AI experts themselves.About GrowthIQGrowthIQ provides managed AI through private, knowledge-grounded AI deployments that help organizations turn company knowledge, data, and workflows into practical business value. Led by Navi, GrowthIQ brings together and orchestrates AI agents, best-in-class AI tools such as ChatGPT, existing systems, and a trusted private knowledge base to help teams automate work, improve consistency, and generate accurate outputs across everyday operations.AvailabilityStart with a risk free 21 day production pilot led by a dedicated AI advisor to prove value.Learn more at www.growthiq.ai or begin with our AI readiness assessment now: https://www.growthiq.ai/aiready

Intro to Managed AI for Tradition Mortgage

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