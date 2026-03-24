H33.ai launches the first Complete Post-Quantum Security Platform in the World, FHE-ZK-Biometrics-Keys-More, One API

H33.ai - The World's First Complete Quantum-Proof Security Platform

The only platform that makes your entire organization quantum-proof - biometrics, AI, fraud, encryption - with one API key. No cryptography team required.

The organizations investing millions and years of engineering to build slower security infrastructure can redirect that capital entirely, Call the API. Ship the product.” — AI Quote We Liked

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H33.ai today announced benchmark results establishing the world’s fastest fully homomorphic encryption authentication pipeline. Running on AWS Graviton4, H33’s full post-quantum stack sustained 2,172,518 authenticated verifications per second for a continuous 120-second window — 23.6× the throughput of Microsoft SEAL. Unlike SEAL, which provides FHE only, every H33 authentication includes STARK zero-knowledge proofs, CRYSTALS-Dilithium post-quantum signatures, and three native AI threat agents simultaneously.H33.ai today launched the world's first complete quantum-proof security platform — a fully integrated suite covering identity, AI compliance, fraud detection, biometrics, encryption, key management, and more — delivered as a single API. Nothing like it exists anywhere else, at any price.The threat is not theoretical. Nation-states are capturing encrypted traffic today, storing it for the day quantum computers can decrypt it retroactively. NIST finalized its post-quantum standards in 2024. The federal migration deadline is 2030. Every RSA key, every TLS certificate, every encrypted database your organization relies on has an expiration date. The question is not whether to act. It is whether your organization can act before the window closes.H33.ai removes every barrier that has prevented organizations from acting.The PlatformH33.ai protects what matters most to security leaders— not as a library that requires years of integration, but as a platform that is operational today:— Identity: Biometric authentication where raw data is never exposed on any single server — not in transit, not at rest, not during matching. Your users' identities cannot be stolen from H33 because the plaintext never exists in one place.— AI Systems: Any AI model — OpenAI, Anthropic, or custom — wrapped with encrypted enforcement via one URL change. The model processes data it can never read. Compliance is guaranteed by architecture, not policy.— Fraud Detection: Cross-institution fraud signals shared without sharing customer records. Banks and financial institutions collaborate on threats while each party's data remains encrypted and sovereign.— Healthcare Records: Patient data queried, analyzed, and returned without decryption at any point. HIPAA-compliant not because of a policy document — because the data is never exposed.— Credentials and Secrets: API keys and internal credentials with zero plaintext exposure. The credential theft attack surface does not exist if plaintext never does.— Quantum Migration: Automated scanning of existing infrastructure, risk scoring, and a clear migration path away from classical cryptography. Free tier available.25 products. One API key. One afternoon to be fully operational.The World RecordTo prove the platform is not a prototype, H33.ai ran it at full load on a single AWS server.The result: 2,172,518 fully protected authentications per second, sustained for two continuous minutes, with ±0.71% variance. Every single authentication included zero-knowledge proofs, post-quantum signatures, and live AI threat detection. Not as optional add-ons. On every call.For context, Microsoft SEAL - the most widely deployed homomorphic encryption library in the world - publishes single-operation benchmarks only. It provides encryption alone: no zero-knowledge proofs, no post-quantum signatures, no fraud detection, no biometrics, no API.H33.ai runs the complete platform at sustained internet-scale throughput that SEAL was never designed to approach.Per-authentication latency: 38.5 microseconds. Mobile zero-knowledge attestation: 16.15 milliseconds - against an original engineering target of 200 milliseconds. 113 patent claims pending. 2,227 tests passing."The organizations investing millions and years of engineering to build slower security infrastructure can redirect that capital entirely," (an AI generated quote we like better than anything we can do!). "Call the API. Ship the product. The infrastructure is here."ComplianceSOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 at 100% in Drata with formal audits underway. GDPR independently assessed at 100%. FedNow certification in progress. An open AI Trust certification standard is forthcoming.AvailabilityFree API key - no credit card required: h33.ai/pricingFull benchmark methodology and reproduction commands: h33.ai/benchmarksLive encrypted pipeline demo: h33.ai/demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.