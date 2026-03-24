Legendary 'Godfather of Latin Hustle' Billy Fajardo Releases Raw, Unflinching Memoir on Dance, Addiction, and Redemption

From the Bronx to global dance stages: one man's unforgettable fight to survive himself.

From the grit of the Bronx to global stages, Surviving Yourself chronicles a world champion’s battle with heroin and his ultimate rise to salsa royalty.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Published by Spines , Surviving Yourself: A Life of Rhythm, Survival, and Redemption is the highly anticipated memoir by legendary dancer, choreographer, and instructor Billy Fajardo.Known globally as the "Godfather of Latin Hustle," Fajardo strips away the glitz of the ballroom to reveal a staggering true story of childhood poverty, life-threatening heroin addiction, and the life-saving power of dance.Fajardo’s story begins in a cramped apartment on Wheeler Avenue in the Bronx. Despite the hardships of poverty and an unstable home, he found solace in his grandmother’s stories of Puerto Rican revolutionaries and the rhythmic pulse of his neighborhood. His passion for movement catapulted him to early success, leading his young dance company, Dance Dimensions, to perform at Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall.But beneath the glittering costumes and standing ovations, Fajardo was fighting a shadow. He spiraled into a devastating heroin addiction that led to near-fatal overdoses, stints at Rikers Island, and being detained by the military in a Venezuelan holding pen. Surviving Yourself details his harrowing rock-bottom moments, including a profound turning point when a judge granted him a chance at a therapeutic rehabilitation community instead of a lengthy prisonsentence.After achieving sobriety on April 21, 1996, Fajardo rebuilt his life one step at a time. He triumphantly returned to the stage, eventually winning the 2002 IDO World Exhibition Cabaret Championship and co-producing the World Salsa Championship on ESPN. Today, having survived kidney failure and transplant surgery, he continues to travel the globe as a mentor, judge, and ambassador for Latin dance.The Highlights● A Raw Look at Addiction and Recovery: Fajardo provides an unfiltered account of his battle with heroin, time spent in Rikers Island, and the rigorous path to his 1996 sobriety.● The Evolution of Latin Dance: The memoir captures the vibrant history of Latin Hustle and Salsa, tracking Fajardo's rise from Bronx basements to international television.● A Story of Resilience: Beyond addiction, the author shares his inspiring journey through life-threatening kidney failure, transplant surgery, and a miraculous return to the stage at age 65.● Cultural Pride and Legacy: Fajardo emphasizes the importance of reclaiming his Puerto Rican roots and mentoring the next generation of global dancers.“This dance saved my life. And it can save yours too—if you respect it,” says Fajardo. “I want to step back on stage because I want to show people that you can always rewrite your story. You can always rise again”.“Surviving Yourself, A Life of Rhythm, Survival, and Redemption” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorBilly Fajardo is a world-renowned dancer, choreographer, and instructor, widely celebrated as the "Godfather of Latin Hustle." Over a career spanning five decades, he has won multiple world championships, including the 2002 IDO World Exhibition CabaretChampionship. He has co-produced major events such as the World Salsa Championship on ESPN and currently travels the globe as a head judge and mentor. He resides in Florida with his wife, Maria.Book Details● Title: Surviving Yourself, A Life of Rhythm, Survival, and Redemption● Author: Billy Fajardo● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90222-589-8● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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