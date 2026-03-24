BlinkLab Launches Pivotal US FDA Trial for AI Smartphone Autism Diagnostic

Landmark US FDA Clinical Trial | First Participant Enrolled in Autism Diagnostic Study Across 10 Elite American Hospitals

BlinkLab Ltd (ASX:BB1)

With a clear pathway toward FDA submission and strong execution underway, we believe BlinkLab is well positioned to transform how autism is assessed in clinical practice.” — BlinkLab CEO and Managing Director, Dr Henk-Jan Boele

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Western Australia-headquartered med tech company developing AI-powered, smartphone-based diagnostic technology for autism spectrum disorder, today announced the commencement of its pivotal validation study to support its planned US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) submission, with the first child participant now enrolled and tested using BlinkLab 's flagship diagnostic platform, BlinkLab Dx1.The milestone marks the opening of the most significant clinical programme in the company's history, and represents a major advance in the global effort to make autism diagnosis faster, more objective, and more accessible to the millions of families currently facing multi-year waits for a formal assessment.BlinkLab CEO and Managing Director, Dr Henk-Jan Boele, commented: “We are excited toinitiate this next phase of our FDA 510(k) regulatory program. It marks what I believe is the mostimportant milestone for BlinkLab to date, following years of focused development, extensive testing, optimisation of our tech, close collaboration and meetings with the FDA, and securing IRB approvals to support clinical execution. With a clear pathway toward FDA submission and strong execution underway, we believe BlinkLab is well positioned to transform how autism is assessed in clinical practice.”The Autism Diagnosis Problem — and Why It MattersAutism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects approximately 1 in 31 children in the United States, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May 2025.Despite this prevalence, access to timely, accurate diagnosis remains critically constrained.Families in the US face an average wait of 18 to 24 months for formal assessment. Approximately 21% of US autism clinics are currently unable to accept new referrals due to workforce shortages and overwhelming demand.The current diagnostic gold standard, the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS), relies heavily on subjective clinician observation, requires rare specialist expertise, and cannot be readily scaled or standardised across diverse clinical settings. The result is a diagnostic bottleneck that denies children access to early intervention during the critical developmental window in which therapeutic support has the greatest impact.BlinkLab Dx1 is designed to address this gap. Using a standard smartphone camera and proprietary AI-driven computer vision, Dx1 captures objective, reflex-based neurometric biomarkers during a 15-minute session in which a child watches age-appropriate video content. The platform analyses facial reflexes, eye and eyelid movements, startle responses, postural stability, and vocal responses, producing reproducible, clinician-interpretable diagnostic data that supports earlier and more accurate autism identification.Pivotal Study DesignThe pivotal validation study has been designed in full alignment with FDA expectations for a 510(k) diagnostic aid submission. The study employs a double-blinded, multi-centre, within-subjects comparison design, evaluating Dx1 performance against established gold standard autism assessments. Key endpoints include sensitivity, specificity, negative predictive value (NPV), and positive predictive value (PPV).The study is being led and conducted by IQVIA-MCRA, one of the world's largest and most experienced contract research organisations, ensuring full adherence to FDA study protocols, data quality standards, and regulatory requirements. The programme commences with a dedicated usability phase, consistent with FDA guidance, ensuring clinicians and caregivers can safely and effectively deploy the platform in real-world clinical settings, before transitioning seamlessly into the clinical validation phase.The study is being conducted across a network of ten leading US clinical institutions, representing broad geographic and demographic diversity across the American population:Cincinnati Children's HospitalSeattle Children's HospitalUniversity of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of MedicineVanderbilt Kennedy CenterRush University Medical CenterDrexel UniversityUniversity of Nebraska Medical CenterMU Thompson Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental DisordersSouthwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)University of ArkansasParticipant recruitment is expected to be completed within approximately eight months, with the FDA 510(k) submission targeted by end of calendar year 2026.World-First Commercial Deployment in MoroccoThe commencement of the US pivotal trial is complemented by the recent announcement of a world-first sovereign deployment of Dx1. BlinkLab has entered into a formal agreement with the Foundation Mohammed V for Solidarity to provide the Dx1 platform to Morocco's national health system, targeting approximately 600,000 children born annually, beginning at 18 months of age. The program is government-funded, with all implementation costs covered by the Moroccan government and the Foundation Mohammed V for Solidarity. BlinkLab retains all data rights generated under the program. Initial screening centres are expected to be operational from April 2026, with phased expansion planned across approximately 3,000 public primary healthcare centres. The Morocco framework is explicitly designed as a replicable model for North Africa and the Middle East.This real-world commercial deployment at national scale provides direct complementary evidence to BlinkLab's US FDA programme demonstrating that the platform can be deployed effectively across diverse populations and healthcare infrastructure settings, even prior to formal regulatory clearance.About BlinkLab LimitedBlinkLab Limited was founded by neuroscientists at Princeton University and is developing asmartphone-based diagnostic platform for autism. Its most advanced product, BlinkLab Dx1, is an autism diagnostic aid for clinicians that leverages smartphones, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to capture objective, reflex-based measures, supporting earlier and more accurate autism identification. This enables timely intervention during critical periods of brain development. BlinkLab is led by an experienced management team and Board with deep expertise in digital healthcare, computer vision, and AI, supported by a Scientific Advisory Board of leading experts in autism and brain development.

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