CertEthica Logics Inc. announces that Lila Davachi-leading cognitive neuroscientist to serve as a Scientific Advisor

Lila Davachi, known for her research on human memory and learning will serve as a Scientific Advisor to CertEthica Inc.

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CertEthica Logics Inc. is pleased to announce that Lila Davachi, a leading cognitive neuroscientist known for her research on human memory and learning, will serve as a Scientific Advisor to the company.Professor Davachi’s research focuses on the neural mechanisms underlying episodic memory and learning. Her work combines behavioral experiments, functional neuroimaging, and intracranial recordings to understand how experiences are encoded, consolidated, organized and later retrieved in the brain.She is currently Professor of Psychology at Columbia University. Before joining Columbia, she served as Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at New York University, where she directed the Center for Learning, Memory and Emotion.Her work has been widely cited in cognitive neuroscience and published in leading journals, including Science, Nature, Nature Communications, Journal of Neuroscience, and Annual Review of Psychology.About CertEthica Logics Inc.:Large intelligent systems - whether biological or artificial - continue to evolve internally. With a focus on improving the stability, safety, and long-term performance of advanced AI systems, CertEthica Logics Inc. develops technologies that help modern AI systems scale and operate in real-world environments.

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