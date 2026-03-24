Deputy Minister Dickson Masemola: South African Municipal Workers’ Union 13th National Congress

Programme Director,

Leadership of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU),

President Cde Nelson Mokgotho

General Secretary Cde Dumisani Magagula

NEC Members

Delegates

Leadership of the African National Congress, Cde Fikile Mbalula

Leadership of the South African Communist Party, Cde Madala Masuku

Leadership of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, Cde Solly Phetoe

Leadership of South African National Civic Organisation

Guests: Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Swaziland, Botswana

Comrades and friends,

Ladies and gentlemen

Good morning.

Programme Director,

It is with profound appreciation and acknowledgment of the invitation to be part of this 13th Congress of the South African Municipal Workers Union.

It is with a sense of revolutionary duty and Pan-Africanist orientation, that I appreciate this moment of political significance afforded to me, to share perspectives on issues of national significance characterising our space and local government sector on behalf of the COGTA Ministry and the Department.

Mindful of the fact that, the mandate bestowed on you as delegates goes far beyond our national duties, given the Pan-Africanist character of our revolution, hence in attendance to this Congress are comrades from several countries from the continent.

It is with reflective insight and profound appreciation of this confluence of minds, of the working-class component, the primary motive force of National Democratic Revolution, located in this area of political administration.

This historic meeting has been convened for a national conversation on the state of the National Democratic Revolution, the state of leadership in the country and in local government, the capacity of the state, and the extent to which the Union is positioned, as part of the revolutionary social formations, to advance this revolutionary mandate and strengthen its strategic role in continuing to contribute towards the consolidation of the National Democratic Project, in the interest of the working class in general, and workers in particular, within the sphere of local government.

Contextually, all these are informed by the theme of this conference which is “Towards Four Decades and Beyond in Defence of Workers interests “

This marks an important milestone for the union as it reflects on the forty-years of militant struggles, organisational consolidation, and unwavering defence of the National Democratic Revolution.

This conference has great significance as it follows the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on the 12th of February 2026, in which His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa declared the year 2026, as the crucial year to Fix Local Government and Transform the Economy.

And local government space is where we are collectively located and primarily therefore, are key players in advancing this national project in the interests of million South Africans who are residents of municipalities.

Indeed, together we should work hard to build strong municipalities that serve the communities of their jurisdictions and help to facilitate development and delivery of services.

Metros, Secondary Cities, Towns and Peri-Urban areas of our country contribute differently to the national GDP given their competitive economic strengths.

They remain engines of the country’s economy which are at our disposal given our presence in this sphere of government. An opportunity we cannot afford to miss.

As such, their stability and productivity are essential and remain our pre-occupation.

Equally small towns and rural areas falling under municipalities across the country, should through comprehensive rural development programs receive attention and support for their development to ensure access of opportunities by the people staying in those areas and change their socio-economic conditions.

Obviously, this matter won’t escape the attention of this Congress.

Hence the establishment of the Interministerial Committee (IMC) on municipal support and intervention by the President to ensure collective efforts of the assigned departments.

This conference is taking place at the time when the voter population of our country, gave the progressive forces led by the ANC, a national government characterised by features of complexities, given coalesce of different ideological orientations, with diverse policy perspectives and non-adjacent political intentions.

Consequently, and understandably, we are all operating in terrains unfamiliar to us, with its own challenges and difficulties.

With a potential and propensity to challenge our unity and cohesion by display of our different unappreciation or appreciation of what confronts us, through our varied characterisation of the moment.

Be that as it may, the centre of gravity holds.

However, the content of this government is based on the principles long articulated in the Freedom Charter and are well enshrined in the overarching law of the country, the 1996 RSA Constitution.

Its form and not content is not the strategic objective of what we would have wanted.

We are meandering through this complex political landscape guided by the theory of our revolution, to stay on course on matters of legislation and policy.

Even though the NDR has been slightly detoured, we need to appreciate the tactical advances made to occupy this essential terrain of power and influence, to continue leading and guiding the trajectory of our country.

Similarly, from 2016 municipal elections we have seen the emergence of coalitions in some of the major cities in the country.

With resultant complications on workplaces and delivery of services.

As such, this conference should discuss Municipal Coalition politics given their impact on the development agenda of the affected municipalities.

They seem to become permanent features of municipal governance with their related complexities.

Hence, we are developing a Coalitions Bill to provide legislative framework for better management and coordination.

We have just received comments on the Draft Bill from the State Law Advisory Office, and it will be taken through parliamentary processes.

For the duration of this conference, Cde President, unavoidably, delegates have a political responsibility to assess and discuss the balance of forces, the state of the motive forces ,state of local government and political administration at the municipal level, Labour stability, policy and legislative frameworks, socio-economic conditions and political challenges facing the country, professionalization of municipal administration, Coalitions Bill, Proposed 35 reforms by various departments, the meaningful role of Traditional Leaders in municipal councils, Reforms of the municipal trading services given the need for infrastructure provision and maintenance to ensure reliable provision of services , the state of bargaining and conditions of service ,and municipalities that are financially challenged and struggling to meet their obligations , just to mention but few.

In fact, they should assess progress made in the transformation of local government

and firstly, develop a comprehensive program on how we should continue to defend the National Democratic Revolution and our gains.

Thus, reoccupying the space we have been displaced from the imagination of society about the glorious revolution led by the ANC and Alliance.

Secondly, as part of the revolutionary forces and agents of change, discussions should focus on the approach and collective contributions to the upcoming municipal elections, given their importance in both the immediate and longer term, particularly regarding the ability of the ANC and progressive forces to renew themselves and deepen social transformation.

Inter-Ministerial Committee on municipal elections led by COGTA have been established and preparations are underway and the country is waiting for the President to announce the elections date.

Therefore, performance of the movement in the coming municipal elections is essential to determine the state of the NDR towards 2029 National and Provincial elections and beyond.

This is not a singular mandate but a collective responsibility to defend what we have achieved since 1994 and determine the future with our people and reconnect with the motives of forces.

Though we still assume in our approach and engagement on issues, as if the landscape is still in the hands of the progressive forces, with a slight denial, though electorally our pathway has been tempered with, and we are a 40 % largest party in Parliament.

It critical for us to appreciate the moment and re-imagine South African revolution firmly remaining in the hands of the ANC and Alliance, and nothing contrary to that, because we cannot afford and are not ready for such an eventuality.

Poly-centric factors are at play contributing to both the dialectical relations between our revolutionary agendas of using the state power as the necessary instrument to advance policy and legislative processes towards the realisation of the Freedom Charter and the NDP, and conversely with the existence of Government of National Unity with possible and already public displays with potential to negate the primary intentions.

Therefore, this Congress has a responsibility to correctly analyse the balance of forces and the implications of the current moment, on our collective ability to prosecute the struggle for a better life.

It should make a proper determination on our collective leadership of the motive forces and the people of this country.

Beyond any reasonable doubts, we need to pause and make a giant leap forward or advance, to rebuild the glorious movement and strengthen its alliance relations for the durability and longevity of our national course.

Cde President and delegates, this conference is sitting at the time when, the 1998 Local Government White Paper Policy Review is underway and about to be presented to Cabinet for adoption as the main policy framework that would guide further transformation and consolidation of the system.

On the 3rd of this month, we convened a Broad Stakeholders Forum including all the political parties in the country and around 400 leaders were in attendance, for consultation given the existing limitations on policy making, because of the absence of political exclusivity with regard policy making.

This Conference should make reflections on the 65 policy recommendations produced, from the synthesis reports of 266 submissions received before it is submitted to Cabinet for approval.

Equally a decision to review the Local government Funding Model was announced by the President and work continues in this regard.

COGTA, SALGA and National Treasury are ceased with the matter, and a Research Team has been established to produce a working document and with possible proposals.

The conference should amongst other issues discuss the following:

Professionalisation of management positions

Depoliticisation of management levels of the system

Professional standing as a condition for management employment than political suitability

Duty of care to municipal community

Ethical leadership as a core performance requirement

Clear architectural administrative performance and consequence management

A system-wide professional development pathway

Community relational governance

Citizens care as a core function

More disciplined operational management

Ethical supply chain management

Digital governance, transparency and accountability

Zero tolerance to Corruption and criminality

Intergovernmental Monitoring Support and Intervention Bill

We have over the years noted the good work done by SAMWU that shows the union as a strategic, legal and impactful organisation.

We have seen you defending constitutional rights; upholding collective bargaining and workplace fairness; restoring justice for workers unfairly dismissed or procedurally wronged and securing fair and equitable compensation.

Keep up the good work and occupy the municipal space and continue to remain the main representative voice of municipal workers.

Beyond these victories, we welcome SAMWU’s role in promoting professional conduct and training; advocating for safe working conditions, mental health support and dignity on the job; acting as a watchdog against corruption and maladministration and bridging the gap between communities and municipalities.

Our partnership is rooted in our shared commitment to uphold the dignity and rights of municipal workers and service to the communities.

Comrades, we should work together, with a renewed sense of urgency, to tackle the interwoven triple challenges of unemployment, inequality and poverty.

This goal is further advanced through the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan, which articulates the priorities of the Seventh Administration.

The priorities aim at driving inclusive growth and creating jobs; reducing poverty and tackling the high costs of living, and building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

In this regard, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that social compacts between government, business and labour are necessary to protect jobs and stimulate investment.

For this reason, the COGTA, SALGA and SAMWU have collective responsibility to ensure that the above-mentioned frameworks are realised and deliver an economy that facilitates redistribution and inclusive growth.

In fact, we should translate our relationships in many ways, from confrontation to cooperation, whilst understanding the character of relation to lead this sector to increased productivity, enhanced social protection and improved economic stability.

However, we fully comprehend that restoring the dignity of labour is not optional nor just an act of solidarity, but conscious efforts appreciating that workers are the backbone of society because the state serve its people through the employed workers.

In this regard, we remain committed to better the working conditions of municipal workers and intervene whenever we are required to smoothen relations at workplaces.

The South African Social Attitudes Survey conducted by Human Science Research Council, indicates the trust deficit between the people and their government.

Through the municipal lense where we are located, we should enhance public relations with communities through reliable services given that we are at the coalface of service delivery.

In doing so, we should all strive to ensure an effective and efficient functioning local government that delivers services in terms of Section 152 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996, which outlines the primary objectives of local government.

This involves (1) providing democratic and accountable governance, (2) ensuring sustainable service delivery, (3) promoting social and economic development, (4) fostering a safe and healthy environment, and (5) encouraging community involvement in local matters. Municipalities are tasked with developmental duties to meet basic needs.

In this regard, municipalities are expected to provide the services and facilitate social and economic development within areas of their jurisdiction.

And this requires cooperative governance and realisation of an all-of-government approach.

Cde President and delegates, we are working through the guidance of his Excellency and no one else, that we should move towards In-sourcing of some municipal services as part of rebuilding the state capacity.

The municipalities that were listed for the invocation of Section 216 of the Constitution, will receive their equitable shares as it would no longer be withheld.

This conference is sitting at the time when some municipalities are under mandatory and voluntary Finance Recovery Plans, aimed at stabilising them to meet their financial and statutory obligation.

We are working with the National Treasury to ensure that debts owed to municipalities by government departments are paid.

We need to find workable solutions to Eskom and Water Boards municipal debts.

Our participation in the 13th National Congress of SAMWU represents far more than being guests but captures and define a moment where diverse voices unite with common purpose of serving the people of South Africa.

We would like to appreciate men and women whose dedication to install, repair and maintain infrastructure, construct facilities for public use, deliver basic services and ensure continued functioning of municipalities get the acknowledgement they deserve.

This congress transcends diverse articulation of options and becomes a convergence of convictions and aspirations, to have a local government system and productive units that serve better its constituent members.

We remain united by the fundamental conviction that a society’s true strength is measured by how it puts those whose labour sustain its very foundation.

True to this, you deserve appreciation in sustaining the local government system in the equation of government, for without your efforts, this sector would not have made strides it has and achieved the set objectives outlined in the National Development Plan of the country.

These gathering calls to mind the rekindling of the enduring wisdom of the Founding Father of our democratic state, President Nelson Mandela, whose entire existence was dedicated to the relentless pursuit of human dignity and equality.

And it reminds us of his words when he once said: ’As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.”

We remain comrades brought together by the struggle like Che Guevara once said” If you tremble with indignation at every injustice, then you are a comrade of mine”.

These words have become a moral compass, reminding us that the struggle for dignity in workplaces and equality in society remains unfinished.

They call on us to honour the labour of ordinary people with extraordinary commitment to build institutions, that respect their contributions and shape a future where the work of every hand is met with fairness, recognition and hope.

As we rise from this Congress, let us carry forward not only the resolutions but the spirit of solidarity and love to the people of our country.

As once said by Che Guevara that “Revolutionaries are guided by a great feeling of love and their actions rooted in deep love, compassion and commitment to humanity”.

The path ahead demands more than well-intentioned rhetoric, but a sustained collaboration between COGTA, SAMWU and SALGA, and all social partners to translate the aspirations articulated here into tangible improvements in the lives of workers and the communities they serve.

Together we must ensure that every municipal worker returns home each day with dignity and that every community receives services that honour their humanity.

We cannot conclude our message of support without recognising the good work done by the Union in defence of the rights of workers and the service of communities.

I wish you a robust, successful and revolutionary 13th Congress.

Thank you.

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