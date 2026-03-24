Deputy Minister Andries Nel: Student engagement for Human Rights Day and 30th anniversary of the Constitution

Programme Director, distinguished guests, esteemed presenters, the leadership of the TVET Colleges present, representatives from Local Government, members of civil society and, most important, the young leaders of tomorrow.

We gather at a historic moment.

The year 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of our nation’s Constitution — the supreme law of the Republic of South Africa. Cabinet has declared this milestone will be commemorated under the theme: “One Constitution; One Nation: Reflect, Renew, Recommit.” This theme is not just a slogan.

It asks something from all of us, from those of us who may have slightly more grey hair, and also from you – young people and the leaders of tomorrow.

We heard as we recited the Preamble that the Preamble tells us who we are as a nation. It speaks of where we come from and it tells us where we need to go and what we need to do to become the nation envisioned by the Constitution. It asks us to reflect on our journey, to renew our commitment to constitutional values, and to recommit ourselves to building a society where justice, dignity, and equality are lived realities.

Reflecting on our past

The youth of South Africa carried the struggle for liberation on their shoulders. Their sacrifices at places like Sharpeville and Soweto are woven into the vision of the Preamble, when it calls for healing, justice, equality, and freedom.

The youth of South Africa were not merely witnesses to the liberation struggle; they were its pulse, its fire, and its conscience. Their role was both catalytic and sacrificial, shaping the course of history in ways that continue to resonate today.

In the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, young people joined thousands of others in peaceful defiance against the hated pass laws. Sixty-nine unarmed protesters were gunned down, and hundreds more were injured.

Among them was Selinah Mnguni, only 23 years old at the time and pregnant, who was shot in the leg but survived. Reflecting years later, she said: “The blood we sacrificed was worth it.”

In 1976, the Soweto Uprising became another defining moment. Thousands of students took to the streets. When the police opened fire, killing children like twelve-year-old Hector Pieterson, the world was forced to confront the cruelty of apartheid. Leaders like Tsietsi Mashinini gave voice to their generation’s determination.

Their resilience laid the foundation for the democratic order that followed. As Nelson Mandela reminded the nation, “Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future.”

Today, this legacy is inseparable from the Constitution’s promise “to build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations.”

Human Rights Day reminds us of the sacrifices made so that every voice could be heard. In 1994, young people played a vital role in ushering in democracy by voting in our first inclusive elections.

Renewing our commitment

Our Constitution is both revolutionary and transformative. It affirms that dignity, education, shelter, health, and safety are not privileges but fundamental rights. These rights belong to everyone – they are interconnected and indivisible.

For three decades, our Constitution has anchored democratic governance and expanded access to services. Yet, we must confront persistent inequalities such as unemployment, poverty, corruption, and gender-based violence.

The Constitution promised transformation. We must ensure that promise is not betrayed.

The challenges facing youth today

Many young people face unemployment, inequality in opportunities, and the burden of poverty. Gender-based violence continues to rob young women of their safety and dignity. Corruption undermines trust in institutions.

But the Constitution is a living document. The work of building democracy is ongoing, and your generation has a vital role to play.

Recommitting to the future

For our constitutional democracy and our country to thrive, we need young people. This is your moment.

Democracy thrives when you participate — when you vote, hold leaders accountable, ask difficult questions, and shape solutions. Active citizenship is more than voting. It is about staying engaged and ensuring that leaders represent your lived experiences.

As we approach the Local Government Elections, young people are urged to participate and use their vote as their voice.

The right to vote is fundamental. It forms part of our civil and political rights, alongside socio-economic rights such as the right to education, which unlocks many other opportunities and supports transformation.

Government continues to prioritise skills development, strengthening TVET Colleges, expanding access to higher education, and improving alignment between education and the labour market to ensure young people are equipped for employment.

Youth as nation builders

Our Constitution cannot enforce itself; it requires agency from all of us. The youth must become champions of the Constitution and defenders of democracy.

This commemoration is a national civic renewal campaign aimed at deepening constitutional awareness and strengthening social cohesion.

Conclusion

To all young people, you are the authors of South Africa’s next chapter. Your voice matters. Your participation matters. Your future matters.

History shows that when young people rise, nations are transformed. The youth of 1976 acted. The youth of 1994 voted. And now, in 2026, it is your turn.

Be curious. Be bold. Be active. Be the leaders your communities need.

One Constitution. One Nation. Reflect. Renew. Recommit.

The future belongs to you.

I thank you.

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