TideBreakers Urges Maltese Government Action Over Dolphin and Sea Lion Captivity Conditions at Malta Marine Park

Visual evidence seems to show deteriorating conditions at Mediterraneo Park Malta Junior the blind, solitary Patagonia sealion who has been on his own since 2023 Dolphins in documented shallow tanks at the park Evidence that sunshades over tanks have been removed

Malta dolphin captivity crisis: TideBreakers urges government action over marine park conditions, citing serious welfare concerns.

We are asking the Maltese government to urgently intervene to improve the lives of the dolphins and sole sea lion held at Mediterraneo Marine Park, Malta.” — Marketa Schusterova, TideBreakers

VALLETTA, MALTA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TideBreakers is calling on the Maltese Government to review conditions at Mediterraneo Marine Park following the release of new drone footage showing dolphins and other marine animals at the facility.It is a matter of law that Malta banned the use of animals in circus performances in 2014. However, Mediterraneo Marine Park continues to operate under a zoo license, which permits dolphin presentations for visitors.Media Assets: Footage captured in March 2026 and available for use for free HERE (with a YideBreakers credit) shows five dolphins—Nino, Cha, Rohan, Luqa, and Sol—in contained pools near the coastline. According to TideBreakers, the footage appears to show limited environmental enrichment and dolphins exhibiting repetitive swimming patterns. The organization also reports visible marks on some animals and intensive ongoing participation in visitor interaction programs.Malta’s Animal Welfare Department, led by Alicia Bugeja Said and John Vella, conducted an inspection following earlier footage recorded in August 2025. In September 2025, authorities concluded that the facility was “in compliance with European standards.” However, the full report has never been publicly released. TideBreakers states that conditions observed in the 2026 footage appear to differ from those described in the 2025 assessment and appear to show a reduction in living conditions.TideBreakers is requesting the public release of the full inspection report, an independent follow-up inspection with publicly available findings and a detailed review of current animal care conditions, including shade and habitat features so that the standard of living for these animals can be improved.“We are concerned by what appears in the latest video drone evidence captured on camera,” said Marketa Schusterova. “We believe further review is warranted and essential to ensure the appropriate living conditions and care for these animals is met.”Records referenced by TideBreakers indicate that eight dolphins were housed at the park in 2021. The organization states that three female dolphins later died, while the park allegedly reported they had been transferred to another facility in Spain. Five male dolphins do categorically remain at the park.One dolphin, Sol, is described by the organization as having been originally captured in the wild and currently housed separately and in isolation. The group notes that dolphins are typically social animals, and housing Sol in this way will almost certainly be detrimental to his mental wellbeing.Since 1992, 11 dolphin deaths have been reported at the facility, according to publicly available records cited by the organization. Concerns raised byTideBreakers also include the condition of a Patagonian sea lion named Junior, a 22-year-old animal described as blind and currently housed alone following the reported death of another sea lion in 2023. The organization states that the animal continues to participate in presentations. Additional factors impacting the living conditions of the dolphins and Junior, include high summer temperatures without shade, water quality concerns, and nearby construction activity that is known to potentially impact water quality.“The situation needs urgent and careful review,” said Jana Richardson. “We are asking the Maltese authorities to assess the current conditions and ensure appropriate standards of care are met and maintained. This should not be a controversial request.”TideBreakers is calling for an independent review of conditions at Mediterraneo Marine Park and encourages public engagement with relevant authorities by writing to them using this link.About TideBreakers: TideBreakers is a Canadian nonprofit organization focused on marine mammal welfare. Its work includes research, public education, and advocacy related to captive marine animals and long-term care solutions

New video evidence from Malta of conditions at Mediterraneo Marine Park, Malta.

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