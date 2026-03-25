Nepalese-American Engineer with 20+ Patents and NASA, DARPA, U.S. Army Recognition Seeks to Scale Advanced Technologies

Vision One Humanoid and UGV S. Khadka Graduating from US Army Aviation AIT 2016 Vision One Tailsitter VTOL Sushant Khadka with former NASA Administrator Charles Bolden during the International Space Development Conference 2012 CEO Sushant Khadka (SK)

We are scaling a portfolio of AI and autonomous systems designed for real-world deployment, and we welcome partners and investors to help accelerate this mission.” — Sushant Khadka (SK), Founder & CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 17 years old, Sushant Khadka (SK) secured second place worldwide in the NASA Ames Space Settlement Design Competition (2012), an early milestone that set the foundation for a career in advanced engineering and innovation. Today, as the Founder and CEO of Vision One Tech, he leads the development of a growing portfolio of 20+ patented technologies across artificial intelligence, UAV systems, robotics, energy platforms, and wearable technologies. As the company continues to scale its ecosystem of Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous systems, Vision One Tech is expanding and creating investment opportunities, including equity participation, strategic partnerships, intellectual property licensing, and mission-driven collaboration.Khadka’s connection to service runs deep. He comes from a family with a long-standing military and law enforcement tradition, with his father serving in the Nepal Police and ancestors who served in the British Gurkha Brigades during World War I and World War II alongside Allied forces, which has shaped his commitment to discipline, resilience, and mission-focused innovation.In 2012, he moved to the United States to pursue his engineering ambitions, studying mechanical and aerospace engineering at the City University of New York and the University of Texas at Arlington, where he developed a strong foundation in system design, physics-based engineering, and real-world problem solving.In 2015, Khadka enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Technician and gaining additional experience supporting rotary-wing platforms, including the Black Hawk. Working in demanding operational environments, he gained hands-on expertise in mission-critical systems, reliability, and maintenance under pressure, an experience that would later shape his engineering philosophy of building systems that are not only innovative but also dependable in real-world conditions.Following his military service, Khadka worked as a Principal Systems Engineer at Northrop Grumman, contributing to advanced defense technologies and large-scale engineering programs, including radar and strategic systems. His experience in high-level engineering environments exposed him to complex system architectures and next-generation defense capabilities. At the same time, he identified a critical gap: many existing systems were powerful but lacked scalability, adaptability, and real-world deployability across diverse and contested environments. This realization led to the founding of Vision One Tech.Today, Vision One Tech is developing a unified ecosystem of Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous systems, integrating computer vision, UAV platforms, humanoid robotics, ground systems, wearable AI, and advanced energy technologies. These systems are designed to perform complex missions with minimal human intervention while maintaining human oversight for safety-critical decisions. By combining edge AI, sensor fusion, and adaptive decision-making, the company is building platforms capable of operating in GPS-denied, infrastructure-limited, and high-risk environments.At the center of this ecosystem is the SkyRovr platform, a family of UAV systems designed for defense, logistics, and emergency response. This includes THERMIS for wildfire intelligence and disaster response, RAPTOR for tactical ISR missions, QuickDrop, a patented non-landing drone delivery system, and HeavyLift, a high-capacity UAV platform designed for logistics and rapid resupply operations. Each system is engineered with scalability, modularity, and real-world deployment in mind.Beyond aerial systems, the company is advancing ground and humanoid robotics, including the GroundHawk autonomous rover and the NETRION humanoid platform, designed to support logistics, reconnaissance, and human-machine collaboration in both military and civilian environments.Vision One Tech is also developing advanced energy systems, including distributed microcell architectures and hybrid portable power platforms, enabling sustained operations across autonomous systems. A key initiative includes a DARPA-aligned heavy-lift UAV program targeting a 1:4 payload-to-weight ratio, representing a significant advancement in logistics efficiency and rapid deployment capability.One of the company’s most recent milestones is its selection as a semifinalist in the Defense Innovation Unit’s Tactical Wearable Device program. Its GuardianPulse-AI system uses embedded artificial intelligence to monitor physiological data and generate real-time triage insights, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making in high-risk environments such as battlefields and emergency response scenarios.Vision One Tech’s growing impact has been recognized across major innovation and defense programs. The company was named a winner of the NASA Sustainable Business Challenge (2025), selected as a finalist in the U.S. Army xTech Humanoid competition, received DARPA awardable status, and, most recently, advanced to the DIU semifinals. These recognitions validate both the technical strength and real-world applicability of its technologies.Supporting these advancements is a strong intellectual property portfolio comprising 20+ patents and patent-pending innovations across UAV infrastructure, AI systems, robotics, energy platforms, and wearable technologies. Key innovations include non-landing drone delivery systems, intelligent UAV power architectures, autonomous launch and charging systems, and AI-driven sensing and coordination technologies. This portfolio reflects a strategic focus on building platform-level ecosystems rather than isolated products, enabling scalable and long-term impact.At the core of Vision One Tech’s approach is a commitment to responsible AI. The company emphasizes transparency, reliability, and human-centered design, ensuring that its technologies enhance human capability rather than replace it. These systems are designed to support better decision-making, improve situational awareness, and operate safely in environments where performance and trust are critical.From early global recognition at age 17 to hands-on military service and advanced defense engineering, Khadka’s journey reflects a convergence of innovation, discipline, and real-world problem-solving. Through Vision One Tech, he is building a future where intelligent systems operate seamlessly across domains, empowering people, strengthening operations, and redefining what autonomous technology can achieve.As Vision One Tech enters its next phase of growth, the company is actively seeking investment, strategic partnerships, and collaboration opportunities. This includes equity investment, intellectual property licensing, co-development partnerships, and mission-driven support to accelerate the deployment of responsible AI systems across defense, logistics, and commercial sectors.

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