DLNR News Release – TRAIL MAINTENANCE BRINGS MODIFIED HOURS TO MĀNOA FALLS, March 23, 2026
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA
RYAN KANAKA‘OLE
ACTING CHAIRPERSON
TRAIL MAINTENANCE BRINGS MODIFIED HOURS TO MĀNOA FALLS; LATE MARCH INTO APRIL
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 23, 2026
HONOLULU – Trail improvements and maintenance work will temporarily affect weekday access to the Mānoa Falls Trail during portions of the weeks of March 30 and April 6. The popular
hiking trail, located at the back of O‘ahu’s Mānoa Valley, will be open the Good Friday state holiday weekend.
Modified hours:
Monday, March 30 – Thursday, April 2
Closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open 2 p.m. to sunset
Friday, April 3 – Sunday, April 5 (Good Friday state holiday weekend)
Open 6 a.m. to sunset
Monday, April 6 – Friday, April 10
Closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open 2 p.m. to sunset
Each year, heavy foot traffic and the valley’s consistently wet climate contribute to conditions that require attention including erosion, trail degradation and heavy vegetation growth. Recent
storms have also contributed to trail damage and slippery conditions. Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program staff at the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will work with partners
and volunteers to address these issues and ensure a safe and pleasant experience for trail users.
During the closure, hikers are encouraged to explore alternative trails nearby such as the Puʻu Pia Trail or Makiki Valley Loop. Other hiking options on Oʻahu can be found at the Nā Ala Hele
Program website or the OuterSpatial app.
The Mānoa Falls Trail will reopen to regular hours once maintenance is completed, no later than April 11, 2026.
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