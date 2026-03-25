Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc. Expands Careers & Community Impact in Sacramento Through Accessible Healthcare

Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc. Expands Careers and Community Impact in Sacramento Through Accessible Healthcare and Workforce Opportunities

HALO exists to serve our community with compassion and purpose” — Halo spokesperson

SACREMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc. , a nonprofit community health center serving Sacramento County, is growing as a trusted healthcare provider and employer dedicated to improving lives across the region.With 11 locations throughout Sacramento , HALO’s mission is to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare accessible to underserved and culturally diverse communities. Through integrated medical, mental health and dental services, HALO breaks down barriers to care while promoting dignity, respect and holistic wellness.“HALO exists to serve our community with compassion and purpose,” said a HALO spokesperson. “We believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their background or financial situation.”HALO focuses on meeting patients where they are by offering primary medical care, including preventive services and chronic disease management, along with mental and behavioral health support and comprehensive dental services. By providing coordinated care across disciplines, HALO improves health outcomes while making the care experience more accessible and connected for patients.In addition to its impact on patient care, HALO is a significant contributor to the local workforce. HALO employs 378 full-time employees and 13 part-time employees. Its multidisciplinary team includes physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses, dentists, dental hygienists, medical assistants, dental assistants, registered dental assistants and medical and dental billing professionals. 'HALO is actively hiring for a wide range of clinical and administrative roles, offering competitive compensation and benefits in a mission-driven environment. Team members have the opportunity to serve diverse and underserved populations, work in collaborative care teams and build meaningful relationships with patients and families. The organization also supports professional growth through internship and externship programs, along with initiatives designed to help ease financial burdens, including student debt and other debt relief support.About Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc.As a nonprofit organization , HALO is rooted in Sacramento and focused on long-term community impact. By expanding access to care and creating stable, meaningful employment opportunities, HALO is transforming health outcomes and economic opportunity across the region.To learn more about Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc., its services, or current career opportunities, please visit halocares.org or explore the careers page at https://www.halocares.org/employment Media Contact:Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc.[Contact information to be provided]

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