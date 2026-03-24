MultiModel Unveils the AI Productivity Platform for Compliance-Conscious Organizations

MultiModel serves its customers by making employees extraordinarily productive with AI while meeting strict policy & compliance requirements.

Our customer CIOs are happy, CISOs are happy, boards are happy, because it’s real. It works.” — Tyler Warnock, Founder and CEO of MultiModel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MultiModel today announced its public launch as The AI Productivity Platform for compliance-conscious organizations. Previously in private beta, MultiModel launches today with existing customers in banking, lending, investment, insurance, government, higher education, and other critical industries where data governance is non-negotiable.MultiModel customers report five times greater employee AI adoption across AI models, and the platform comes with hundreds of ready-to-use workflows for compliance, support, sales, operations, HR, IT, and more. The MultiModel platform provides siloed access to frontier AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini, and Grok in an enterprise-grade environment, along with custom AI models, RAG models, and more.“There’s too much hype in AI,” said Tyler Warnock, Founder and CEO of MultiModel. “We’ve worked closely with our pilot customers to build real outcomes for professional use cases so that employees get much more than just a licensed seat. Our customer CIOs are happy, CISOs are happy, boards are happy, because it’s real. It works.”The MultiModel platform hosts all AI models and interactions within customers’ own private Microsoft Azure tenant, ensuring sensitive data never leaves the trusted network, and further provides real-time data loss prevention (DLP) filtering, customizable redaction of sensitive information, full audit trails, and automated risk scoring. Organizations can configure which AI models are available to which teams, apply per-model redaction rules, and gain complete visibility into how AI is being used across teams, all from a single portal.MultiModel is backed by leading venture investors including Heavybit, WestWave Capital, Stanford University, and others.About MultimodelMultiModel is the AI productivity platform for high-security and compliance-conscious organizations. MultiModel makes teams extraordinarily productive with the leading AI models deployed within their own secure infrastructure, meeting strict compliance and regulatory requirements.

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