Bold Authors Network Announces New Live Course Helping Authors Turn Their Books into Film and Television Opportunities

From Book to Screen: Everything an Author Needs to Know is a live, online course with professional screenwriter Alan Roth as instructor. Screenwriter Alan Roth, instructor for the course From Book to Screen, on the red carpet. Alan Roth giving his acceptance speech for the Nicholl Fellowship Academy Award for Best Screenplay. Alan Roth accepting an Academy Fellowship Award from Tom Rickman (Screenwriter: Coal Miner's Daughter) On set with director Alan Roth.

Screenwriter Alan Roth Teaches Authors How to Evaluate, Adapt, and Position Their Stories for the Screen

Studios are always looking for strong, proven stories. A book with a clear audience and compelling narrative already has a significant advantage... authors need to know how to position themselves.” — Alan Roth

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing number of authors are asking the same question: Could my book be a movie or series? A new live course, From Book to Screen: Everything an Author Needs to Know, provides a clear, professional answer. Created for both fiction and nonfiction authors, the course offers a practical, insider look at how stories move from page to screen and what it takes to be taken seriously in the process.

Taught by professional screenwriter Alan Roth, the course walks authors through every critical step of adaptation and positioning. Participants learn how to determine whether their book has cinematic potential, decide between film or television formats, and understand the structural differences between novels and screenplays. The curriculum also includes hands-on guidance in developing loglines, beat sheets, and screenplays, along with an introduction to industry tools, standards, and expectations.

In addition to craft, the course addresses the business side of screenwriting: how to approach agents, managers, and producers, what makes a compelling pitch, and how deals are structured in the entertainment industry. Authors gain clarity not only on how to write for the screen, but also on how to navigate the path forward once their material is ready.

“Many authors sense their story could translate to the screen, but they don’t know what that actually requires,” said Roth. “This course is designed to give them a realistic, professional understanding of both the creative and business sides so they can move forward with clarity.”

As part of the live cohort experience, participants will also have the opportunity to engage directly with Roth in a private, 1:1 session, gaining insight into their own projects and next steps. The course is designed to eliminate guesswork and provide authors with a grounded, strategic pathway, whether they choose to write their own screenplay or collaborate with industry professionals.

From Book to Screen: Everything an Author Needs to Know is now open for enrollment. More information, including course details and registration, can be found at: https://www.boldauthorsplaybook.com/book-to-screen

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR:

Alan Roth is a professional screenwriter with extensive experience in film and television development. He has worked within the Hollywood system and brings a practical, insider perspective to storytelling, adaptation, and the business of screenwriting. Through his teaching, Roth helps writers understand not just how to write for the screen, but how to position their work for real-world opportunities.

ABOUT the BOLD AUTHORS Network:

Bold Authors Network, founded by author Kae Wagner, is a platform dedicated to helping authors write, publish, and market books that build authority, visibility, and impact. Through courses, coaching, and community, the Bold Authors Network supports writers in turning their ideas into assets, and their stories into opportunities.

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