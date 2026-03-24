Flyby Appoints Former Talabat CEO Tomaso Rodriguez as Chairman Ahead of Series A and Global Expansion

Tomaso Rodriguez, Chairman of Flyby and former CEO of Talabat

The executive behind Talabat’s $10 billion IPO joins Flyby as the company scales across the GCC and Europe.

Two years in, the platform is live, revenue-generating, and ready for scale. Tomaso took Talabat from a regional platform to a $10 billion public company.” — Cheyenne Kamran, Co-Founder and CEO of Flyby

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flyby, the fast-scaling adtech and last-mile digital infrastructure company, has appointed Tomaso Rodriguez as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. The move signals Flyby’s transition from early traction to scale as the company prepares for a Series A raise and accelerated deployment across Europe and the Middle East.

Leadership Track Record

Over six years as CEO of Talabat, Rodriguez grew the business more than ninefold and led the company through its IPO on the Dubai Financial Market in December 2024. The listing raised $2 billion and valued the platform at $10.1 billion, making it the largest global tech IPO of 2024, oversubscribed by double digits. Under his leadership, Talabat became the largest on-demand technology platform across MENA — serving over 6.5 million active customers across eight markets. Rodriguez stepped down as CEO in November 2025 following a planned leadership transition, and now brings his strategic playbook to Flyby as Chairman of the Board. His decision to chair Flyby sends a clear signal to the market: the company has reached a level of traction and maturity that’s ready for scale.

Operational Across Multiple Markets

What began as targeted pilots in Munich, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai has evolved into a live, digital out-of-home network embedded directly into last-mile logistics. The infrastructure doubles as a new medium, with clients already allocating budgets to it. The company’s client roster includes global brands and regional powerhouses: L’Oréal, Red Bull, Tabasco, Motorola, and Western Union on the advertiser side; Publicis, Yango and WPP among agency partners; and aggregators including noon, Talabat, Careem, and Deliveroo.

The company has a clear path to reach 10,000 boxes by 2027, built on existing partnerships and a proprietary stack combining IoT-enabled hardware, rider-level data, and real-time digital engagement. The network also supports urban beautification and smart city programs — making Flyby as relevant to municipalities as it is to media buyers.

“Two years in, the platform is live, revenue-generating, and ready for scale. Tomaso took Talabat from a regional platform to a $10 billion public company. His experience will be key as we enter our next phase marking the start of our Series A and our expansion into multiple new markets.”

— Cheyenne Kamran, Co-Founder and CEO of Flyby

“Every day, hundreds of thousands of delivery riders navigate our streets, a truly visible presence. Flyby is the only company globally that has successfully turned delivery fleets into a live, high-tech media channel. We’re unlocking an entirely unexplored frontier for advertisers, allowing them to deliver dynamic, real-time messages in a way that simply hasn't been possible until now. This is one of the most compelling technological leaps in the industry and it’s an exciting moment to be part of a team redefining a whole category.”

— Tomaso Rodriguez, Chairman of Flyby

What’s Next

The appointment comes ahead of Flyby's targeted Series A, which will fund the expansion to 10,000 smart boxes by 2027, with a five-year roadmap to 50,000 boxes across the GCC and Europe. At that scale, Flyby operates one of the most granular real-time mobility datasets in urban delivery, creating value across media, logistics, and smart city infrastructure. As Chairman, Rodriguez will drive investor and partner engagement and help strengthen Flyby’s position across advertising, mobility, and data.



About Flyby

Founded in 2020, Flyby is an AdTech company transforming last-mile delivery into a digital out-of-home (DOOH) channel. Its smart delivery boxes combine moving media with real-time telematics, IoT infrastructure, and AI-powered rider safety technology.

With operations across the UAE and an R&D centre in Munich, Flyby has evolved into a live, revenue-generating network integrated with major delivery platforms including Careem, Talabat, Deliveroo, and noon. The company works with global brands such as L’Oréal, Red Bull, Motorola, and Western Union, alongside agency partners including Publicis and WPP.

With a roadmap to deploy 10,000 smart boxes by 2027 and 50,000 long-term, Flyby is building a real-time mobility and media infrastructure across the GCC and Europe.

For more information, visit flyby.global

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