The Sacrifice of Lucinda Mills Uncovers a Shocking True-Inspired Story From Depression Era America

Because I Thought the Bridge was the Solution: A Mother's Struggle for Hope and Healing by Naima Halim

Author Naima Abdul Halim offers a powerful and deeply honest memoir in Because I Thought the Bridge Was the Solution: A Mother’s Struggle for Hope and Healing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book presents an emotional account of a woman’s journey through hardship, trauma, and ultimately the rediscovery of strength and hope.

In this moving narrative, Abdul-Halim recounts her experiences of fleeing an abusive marriage and facing the daunting challenges of rebuilding life as a single mother. The memoir captures the emotional, physical, and psychological struggles that shaped her path while highlighting the determination required to survive and move forward.

Because I Thought the Bridge Was the Solution explores the difficult moments that can push individuals to the edge of despair. Abdul-Halim openly reflects on the choices, fears, and circumstances that brought her to some of the darkest periods of her life. Her story does not shy away from painful realities but instead presents them with honesty and vulnerability.

At the center of the memoir is the powerful theme of resilience. As Abdul-Halim navigates life after leaving an abusive relationship, she gradually begins to reclaim her identity and rebuild a sense of self-worth. Her journey becomes one of reflection, healing, and transformation as she works to create a safer and more hopeful future for herself and her children.

The book also highlights the profound strength that often emerges from adversity. Through determination and self-reflection, Abdul-Halim discovers the courage to confront the past while embracing the possibility of a new beginning.

Readers who appreciate memoirs centered on personal growth, healing, and the strength of the human spirit will find Because I Thought the Bridge Was the Solution to be a deeply moving and inspiring story. The book speaks to anyone who has struggled with self-doubt, difficult life circumstances, or the challenge of finding hope during overwhelming times.

Naima Abdul Halim shares her story with courage and honesty, offering readers a testament to the enduring power of a mother’s love and the belief that even after great hardship, a brighter future is possible.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0giXKFSf

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.