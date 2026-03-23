Minister Dean Macpherson on completion of Menzi High School after construction mafia delays

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has congratulated KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works & Infrastructure, Martin Meyer, on the successful completion of Menzi High School in uMlazi, a project that had been delayed for more than ten years due to ongoing threats and disruptions linked to construction mafia activity.

The state-of-the-art school, which was officially unveiled on Friday, represents a significant milestone in the fight against construction-related extortion and criminal interference in public infrastructure projects. The school’s completion forms part of a coordinated approach which the KwaZulu-Natal province adopted to address the construction mafia following the signing of the Durban Declaration at the National Construction Summit held at the Durban International Convention Centre in November 2024. This approach has contributed to a period of 13 months during which the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works & Infrastructure has not experienced a single project disruption.

Minister Macpherson said the completion of Menzi High School demonstrates what is possible when government takes a firm and coordinated stance against criminality that undermines service delivery.

“For too long, construction mafia activity has delayed critical infrastructure projects, deprived communities of essential services, and undermined confidence in the state’s ability to deliver. The completion of Menzi High School sends a clear message that these criminal elements can and will be defeated,” Minister Macpherson said.

“We congratulate MEC Meyer and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works & Infrastructure on the completion of this major milestone. By working closely with law enforcement agencies, provincial treasury, and all stakeholders, the province has demonstrated how construction mafia activity can be effectively confronted and overcome.”

he Minister said that the interventions implemented in KwaZulu-Natal - including coordinated law enforcement operations, strengthened oversight, and dedicated response mechanisms - are being replicated in other parts of the country as part of a broader national effort following the Durban Declaration.

“As we work to turn South Africa into a construction site, it is essential that we protect infrastructure projects from criminal interference. Every project delayed by extortion is a missed opportunity for job creation, economic growth, and improved public services. But through a coordinated approach with law enforcement and all stakeholders, as demonstrated in KwaZulu-Natal, site disruptions can be reduced, enabling us to accelerate delivery and build a better South Africa.”

Enquiries:

James de Villiers Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

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