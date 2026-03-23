Minister Blade Nzimande participates in Harry Gwala District Marathon

Earlier today, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof.Blade Nzimande, accompanied by his wife, Mrs.Phumelele Nzimande, joined the annual Harry Gwala District Marathon 2026.

Hosted by the Harry Gwala District in partnership with the Genius Athletic Club, this year marks the 17th edition of this race, which also serves as a Comrades Marathon qualifier.

The marathon caters for people of all ages, including the elderly and athletes with disabilities. The race started at R612 Highflats and finished at the Umzimkhulu TVET College.

Participants were also allowed to choose the distances and starting times they prefer. Their participation was rewarded in a number of ways, including the awarding of medals.

Talking about the importance of this marathon, Minister Nzimande stated that "I would like to commend the Harry Gwala District Municipality for initiating this marathon and for sustaining it for such a long time. It is an important activity to promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen community cohesion within the District."

"As District Development Model Champion who has been deployed to the Harry Gwala District by the President, it was important for me to participate in this marathon and to just get a sense of the type of programmes that are being implemented by the municipality for the residents" added the Minister.

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

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