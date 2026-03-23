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Minister Solly Malatsi notes allegations regarding decision by SABC to terminate the Face of the Nation programme

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has noted the allegations regarding the SABC’s decision to terminate the Face of the Nation programme and its response to the matter.

The allegations are worrying given the risk of purported political pressure on the editorial independence of the SABC, which is sacrosanct. The SABC, under the current board and executive leadership, has made significant strides in restoring the editorial independence of the public broadcaster, following years of pandering to political pressure.

Therefore, the allegations of political pressure risk reversing all the progress that has been made to date, if not thoroughly dispelled with facts.

“I have written to the chairperson of the SABC board to request a detailed report outlining the reasons for the discontinuation of the Face of the Nation programme. It is important we get all the facts to ensure that the matter has been dealt with fairly and without compromising the principles of robust journalism and editorial independence at the SABC," Malatsi concluded.


Media enquiries    : DCDT Media Officer

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi 
E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za 
Cel:  060 886 4670

#GovZAUpdates
 

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Minister Solly Malatsi notes allegations regarding decision by SABC to terminate the Face of the Nation programme

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