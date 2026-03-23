Minister Blade Nzimande pays tribute to Nicholas Fink Haysom

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande joins his Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa in mourning the passing of Mr.Nicholas Haysom.

"Mr Haysom was a progressive lawyer who played a significant role in crafting the constitutional architecture for our democracy. I particularly recall my interaction with him in the 80s, when I was serving on the Editorial Board of the South African Labour Bulletin. At the time, he was what is often referred to as “struggle lawyer". He selflessly provided critical legal support to the independent black labour movement, through Cheadle Thompson & Haysom (CTH), which was an influential human rights law firm that he cofounded.”

“It is saddening that he left us just a few days before the 30th anniversary of the adoption of our constitution because, as a coarchitect of our democracy, he made a substantial contribution to the drafting and adoption of our country’s interim and final constitutions”.

“His work as a human rights lawyer earned him both local and global recognition, which includes honorary doctorates in law from the University of Cape Town and the New York Law School. As the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, he also distinguished himself as a Global Peace Mediator in countries that were afflicted by armed conflict such as Afghanistan, Burundi, Iraq, Somalia, and Sudan.”

“We will remember Mr Haysom as an indefatigable human rights defender and distinguished patriot, whose life was anchored on such values as peace, social justice and dialogue and whose spirit of human solidarity, knew no borders. I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to his wife Delphine, children, family, friends, and colleagues.”

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za