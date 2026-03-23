Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré engages more communities in small towns of the Eastern Cape

The Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham-Maré, honoured her commitment last week by engaging the communities of Adendorp and Nieu Bethesda in the Eastern Cape.

These engagements come on the back of the previous week’s community meetings in Graaff-Reinet and Aberdeen. Various energy-related matters were discussed, which, among others, included:

The cost of electricity,

Vendors who charge extra when electricity is purchased to cover their administrative costs,

Access to free electricity for indigent and qualifying households, and

Account queries.

Deputy Minister Graham-Maré stated, “I am pleased that residents responded to our call to come out and engage us with their concerns. Every citizen in our country should know that we are an accessible and responsive department, as we understand how important it is to hear what our people have to say.”

Continuing, the Deputy Minister added, “I am deeply perturbed that there are certain vendors who are preying on poor residents by charging them extra when they purchase electricity. This is illegal, and it must stop. I want to commend Eskom, who was not only present during the engagement but also informed residents to report these vendors. This will ensure that an investigation can occur, and the business can be stopped from continuing to sell electricity units. I will follow up with Eskom about this unlawful practice so that our residents are not exploited in this manner.”

On the commitment to visit the houses of residents in Aberdeen where there are issues with the DB boards, meters and some switches, “I am pleased to report that an official from Eskom and I engaged the residents. Eskom is in the process of attending to the various concerns. In due course, I will provide further feedback,” concluded the Deputy Minister.

For media enquiries:

Marcellino Martin, Media Liaison in the Office of the Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 721 3362

E-mail: Marcellino.martin@dee.gov.za

Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Cell:082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za



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