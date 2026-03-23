Water and Sanitation hands over completed Avon Water Project in Blouberg Local Municipality

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has successfully handed over the completed Avon Water Project in Blouberg Local Municipality, within the Capricorn District Municipality in Limpopo, bringing much-needed water services to the Ga-Seakamela community on Friday, 20 March 2026.

The project, which was funded by DWS to the tune of R 22.9 million through the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), was implemented to assist the Capricorn District Municipality, as the Water Services Authority, in addressing water supply challenges in the village, which previously did not have a reliable source of water.

The handover was led by the DWS Limpopo Provincial Head, Ms Lucy Kobe, alongside the Capricorn District and Blouberg Local Municipalities, Cllrs Mamedupi Teffo and Maria Thamaga respectively, as well as DWS water entity, Lepelle Northern Water.

As part of the programme, the delegation visited various project sites, including Selaelo Primary School where boreholes have been installed to enhance water access. The whole project included two newly drilled boreholes and four refurbished boreholes with a yield of 604.80 kilolitres per day at a 24-hour pumping cycle. In addition, the project includes five pump houses, 200 kilolitre elevated steel tank, construction of 3 kilometres bulk pipelines and a kilometre galvanised steel pipe connecting the boreholes to storage reservoirs, reticulation of 100 standpipes, and palisade fence for the infrastructure.

The local government leadership expressed appreciation to DWS for funding the project, noting its positive impact on the lives of residents. Community members also welcomed the project with enthusiasm. One community member expressed appreciation at finally having access to water, highlighting the significance of seeing water flowing from taps within the community.

Ms Kobe emphasised the importance of communities safeguarding water infrastructure against vandalism and using water responsibly to ensure long-term sustainability.

The handover forms part of a series activities undertaken by DWS during National Water Month and contributes to the build-up to the global observance of World Water Day, on 22 March.

The event concluded with a community engagement session held at the Ditlou Sports Grounds, where residents actively participated and expressed appreciation for ongoing service delivery efforts.

Media enquiries:

For more information, contact Departmental Spokesperson, Ms Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

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