As Women’s History Month Concludes, Keni Silva Highlights Women Who Turn Adversity Into Strength

Featuring Gretchen Rossi, Rachel McCord, Lacy Nicole, and Charlotte Martin, the series highlights women who transformed adversity into purpose and impact.

The hardest moments in a woman’s life are often the beginning of her power. This series is about showing what it means to rise, rebuild, and reclaim your identity.” — Keni Silva

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, media personality, and host of In Heels with Keni Silva , Keni Silva highlights a special Women’s History Month series featuring powerful conversations with women who have transformed life’s most difficult moments into strength, purpose, and reinvention.As Women's History Month concludes, Silva’s platform highlights deeply personal stories of resilience, bringing forward voices that reflect the complexity of modern womanhood—from life-threatening health challenges to trauma, loss, and identity reinvention.The series features conversations with notable guests including Gretchen Rossi, who opens up about a serious health crisis and her journey into holistic wellness; Rachel McCord, who shares her experience undergoing open-heart surgery and redefining her life and purpose; Lacy Nicole, who speaks candidly about surviving a kidnapping and later founding the Shame to Sparkle Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering women to reclaim their voice and identity; and Charlotte Martin, who reflects on her battle with breast cancer and has since gone on to serve as Director of Philanthropy for the American Cancer Society, turning her experience into advocacy and impact.Silva, author of Divorce As an Opportunity, brings her own lived experience into the series. After navigating divorce and rebuilding her life as a mother and entrepreneur, she created In Heels as a space for honest, elevated conversations that move beyond surface-level success and into real transformation.“This series is about showing that the hardest moments in a woman’s life are often the beginning of her power,” said Silva. “Every guest represents what it means to face something difficult and choose to rise anyway.”Additional episodes explore themes of healing, identity, mental health, relationships, and reinvention—offering a perspective that reframes adversity not as limitation, but as a catalyst for growth and self-discovery.In Heels with Keni Silva continues to expand as a platform at the intersection of storytelling, empowerment, and cultural conversation—creating space for women to feel seen, understood, and empowered to step into their next chapter.The series is available on KNEKT.TV, TheMcCordlist.TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon MusicAbout Keni SilvaKeni Silva is an author, speaker, producer, and media personality known for empowering women through life transitions. Silva, author of Divorce As an Opportunity, a transformative guide that reframes divorce and other major life disruptions as catalysts for growth and self-discovery.She is the creator and host of In Heels with Keni Silva, a talk show and podcast featuring conversations with thought leaders, experts, creatives, and women who have turned adversity into strength.

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