Global Laparoscopic Device Market to Reach Nearly $37 Billion, Led by Medtronic – iData Research

Global laparoscopic devices (incl. MIS robotic systems) will grow from $21B in 2025 to ~$37B by 2031, driven by minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery.

The laparoscopic market continues to evolve alongside broader changes in surgical practice.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laparoscopic device and accessories market was valued at $12.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly $15.8 billion, while the global minimally invasive surgery robotic system market, valued at about $9 billion in 2025, is expected to surge past $22 billion by 2031, according to iData Research.

Robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery is expanding at a substantially faster pace. Capital equipment is expected to grow at approximately 11.8%, with disposable instruments and service-related revenues increasing at roughly 17.2% and 15.8%, respectively, reflecting strong global investment in robotic platforms and expanding procedural utilization.

Growth is being driven by continued expansion of minimally invasive surgical techniques, rising global procedural volumes, and the increasing integration of robotic-assisted laparoscopy.

Laparoscopic surgery continues to advance beyond traditional multi-port techniques, driven by innovations in visualization, access, and OR integration. Recent developments include integrated trocar-camera systems, smarter insufflation with automated smoke evacuation, and energy platforms designed for improved workflow efficiency and precision.

At the same time, robotic-assisted platforms are accelerating this shift rather than replacing laparoscopy. Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci 5 introduces capabilities such as force feedback, enhanced 3D visualization, and data-driven insights, while the da Vinci SP system continues to drive adoption of single-port surgery. Despite these advancements, robotic procedures still rely heavily on core laparoscopic infrastructure, reinforcing the essential role of access devices, insufflation systems, and energy platforms.

From a segmentation perspective, closure devices represented one of the largest portions of the global laparoscopic device market in 2025, accounting for nearly 36% of total market value. Direct energy devices ranked as one of the largest segments as well. All remaining segments each contributed less than 10% of total market value.

“As robotic-assisted procedures expand globally, demand is shifting toward hybrid operating room environments that still rely heavily on core laparoscopic devices and accessories. This is reinforcing the importance of access systems, energy platforms, insufflation technologies and closure devices across both conventional and robotic-assisted workflows” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

Geographically, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Western Europe collectively dominate the global laparoscopic device market. These regions benefit from high procedural volumes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and higher device pricing. North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to maintain their leadership positions over the forecast period, supported by continued procedural growth and ongoing adoption of advanced surgical technologies.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into laparoscopic workflows through advanced visualization platforms from companies such as Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Karl Storz. AI-enabled systems are improving image consistency, supporting anatomical recognition, and enabling post-procedure video analysis for training and documentation.

From a competitive standpoint, Medtronic held the leading position in the global laparoscopic device market while Intuitive Surgical led the global robotic MIS market in 2025, supported by a broad and diversified portfolio across key segments including closure devices, direct energy devices and access technologies. Ethicon ranked closely behind, with particular strength in ultrasonic energy devices and strong positions in both access and closure categories, especially in Europe. Karl Storz remained a key competitor, driven by leadership in hand instruments and insufflation systems, supported by its strong visualization portfolio and integrated operating room solutions.

The Global Laparoscopic Device Market (https://idataresearch.com/product/laparoscopic-devices-market/) and Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market (https://idataresearch.com/product/surgical-robotics-and-navigation-market/) reports provide comprehensive analysis of market size, procedure volumes, unit sales, pricing trends, competitive dynamics and long-term forecasts.

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