Minister Gwede Mantashe visits eKapa Mine following mudslide incident, 23 Mar

Minister Mantashe to visit eKapa Mine following the recovery of mine workers of the mudslide incident, Northern Cape

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will on Monday, 23 March 2026, undertake an oversight visit to the EKapa Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, following the discovery of bodies of mine workers that succumbed to a mudslide incident.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, when a mudslide affected one of the operational areas.

Minister Mantashe together with the mine will outline the details surrounding the procedural return of bodies to the families.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Monday, 23 March 2026 Time: 09h30

Venue: EKapa Mine Operations Centre, Kimberley, Northern Cape

To RSVP, please contact:

Johannes Mokobane – Johannes.Mokobane@dmpr.gov.za mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za 082 766 3674

For media enquiries:

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za

Cell: 082 459 2788

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122



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