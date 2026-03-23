Minister Parks Tau briefs media on South Africa’s readiness for the Sixth Investment Conference, 23 Mar
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, will brief members of the media on Government’s state of readiness for the Sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC 2026).
The briefing will outline key priorities of the Conference and provide an update on preparations as the country convenes investors, business leaders and development partners to engage on investment opportunities across sectors of the economy.
Members of the media are invited as follows
Date: Monday, 23 March 2026
Time: 14h00
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028
Media confirmations should be directed to:
Media enquiries:
Kaamil Alli – Ministerial Spokesperson
Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations
Tel: (012) 394 1643
Mobile: 079 5083 457
WhatsApp: 074 2998 512
#GovZAUpdates
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