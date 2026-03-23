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Minister Parks Tau briefs media on South Africa’s readiness for the Sixth Investment Conference, 23 Mar

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, will brief members of the media on Government’s state of readiness for the Sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC 2026).

 

The briefing will outline key priorities of the Conference and provide an update on preparations as the country convenes investors, business leaders and development partners to engage on investment opportunities across sectors of the economy.

 

Members of the media are invited as follows

Date: Monday, 23 March 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028

 

Media confirmations should be directed to:

 

 

Media enquiries:

Kaamil Alli – Ministerial Spokesperson

 

 

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

 

#GovZAUpdates

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Minister Parks Tau briefs media on South Africa’s readiness for the Sixth Investment Conference, 23 Mar

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