Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hands over Mobile Digital Library in Vredenburg, 24 Mar
The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Hon. Nonceba Mhlauli, will hand over a Mobile Digital Library at Louwville High School in Vredenburg, West Coast, Western Cape.
The handover forms part of ongoing efforts to expand access to digital learning resources, enhance teaching and learning outcomes, and promote digital inclusion, particularly in schools with limited connectivity and infrastructure.
The Mobile Digital Library provides learners and educators with access to curriculum-aligned content through offline digital platforms, enabling interactive and technology-enabled education.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, 24 March 2026
Time: 11h30 – 12h00
Venue: Louwville High School, Vredenburg, West Coast, Western Cape
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the handover.
Enquiries:
Mandisa Mbele
082 580 2213
#GovZAUpdates
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