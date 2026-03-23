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Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hands over Mobile Digital Library in Vredenburg, 24 Mar

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Hon. Nonceba Mhlauli, will hand over a Mobile Digital Library at Louwville High School in Vredenburg, West Coast, Western Cape.

 

The handover forms part of ongoing efforts to expand access to digital learning resources, enhance teaching and learning outcomes, and promote digital inclusion, particularly in schools with limited connectivity and infrastructure.

 

The Mobile Digital Library provides learners and educators with access to curriculum-aligned content through offline digital platforms, enabling interactive and technology-enabled education.

 

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Time: 11h30 – 12h00

Venue: Louwville High School, Vredenburg, West Coast, Western Cape

 

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the handover.

 

Enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

082 580 2213

 

#GovZAUpdates

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Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hands over Mobile Digital Library in Vredenburg, 24 Mar

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